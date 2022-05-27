Factories and retailers have a ‘stranglehold’ on meat industry, TD warns

“Many farmers that have been forced to go into dairy production just to get by are being subsumed by large-scale industrial farms,” she said.
“Sheep farming has become increasingly unviable. Wool prices are so low that it is more economical to dump it.
“That is at a time when we should be insulating buildings with this natural and locally sourced product."
When asked about the new stakeholder group, the Department of Agriculture told the Irish Examiner that work is currently underway on the establishment of a new forum for the beef and sheep sectors, similar to the existing Food Vision Dairy Group.
A department spokesman said that the group is being established to advance the actions for the beef and sheep sectors identified in the Food Vision 2030 strategy, taking account of the requirement for the sectors to contribute to achieving the targets set for the agriculture and land-use sector in the Climate Action Plan 2021.