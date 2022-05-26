Safety when silage making

Silage making time is a high-risk time due to a big increase in the level of activity of tractors and trailers and silage harvesters on country roads. It also leads to much more activity on farm yards. Safety must be a top priority during silage making. Safety risks can be minimised by good planning and active consultation between farmers and contractors.

The majority of fatal accidents on farms occur due to people getting struck or crushed by a farm vehicle in or around a farmyard. Older farmers and children are particularly at risk, so communicating with these vulnerable groups about the risks is crucial to gain heightened safety awareness. Children need to be well supervised at all times during silage making. The farmyard should be a ‘no go area’ for children without supervision during silage making. Provide a ‘safe play area’ as an alternative. Don’t ask contractors to give a child a ‘spin’ on their tractors and machines.

Safety at silage making requires a lot of organisation and co-operation between contractors and farmers. Contractors need to be able to produce evidence of having adequate insurance cover and that a Safety Statement has been prepared. Equally, farmers need to ensure that a Risk Assessment is conducted. If the work is considered unsafe by either party, the unsafe action should be stopped and followed by discussion to resolve the matter. Only competent drivers should be allowed to drive tractors and operate machinery. All tractors, harvesters and trailers etc. should be in full working order with good brakes, working indicators, lights and beacons should also be working properly. Adequate mirrors and wipers should also be in place. Tractor cabs should be kept tidy so nothing can get caught under pedals or in levers. Check hitches also.

Farm yards need to be free of obstructions to allow the free flow of vehicles and well-maintained roadways to allow machinery to travel safely. Good visibility is necessary at all access points to public roadways. Warning signs and bollards should be used only on road verges.

Examine routes of silage vehicles for overhead cables. Look out in particular for ESB Networks poles that may have sagged and for overhead cables around the farmyard where trailers are tipping and machines are going high on pits. Notify ESB Networks immediately of any safety issues with the supply network.

Silage walls need to be checked for integrity in advance of silage making. Care needs to be taken not to overfill silage pits. Sighting rails should be fitted to walls as these indicate the location of the wall the loader driver.

Repairs

Blockages and breakdowns of machinery lead to high injury risk. Taking time to apply key safety principles when a break-down occurs is crucial. For instance, turn off the PTO and stop the engine if a machine has to be unblocked manually.

Use adequate equipment to prevent injury when repairing equipment. e.g. use of axle stands when changing a tyre. When pumping tyres make sure a compressor is properly maintained, fitted with a pressure relief valve and an accurate pressure gauge is available. It is crucial that the airline hose between the clip-on chuck and the pressure gauge/control is long enough to allow the operator to stand outside the likely trajectory of any explosion during inflation.

Effluent and slurry

Slurry spreading often follows-on rapidly after silage making. To prevent deaths due to slurry gas poisoning, ventilate by always picking a windy day, open all doors and outlets and keep all persons away when agitating and handling slurry. Take care when working around slurry tank openings to prevent drowning and guard them to the fullest possible extent. Silage effluent is often diverted into slurry tanks to prevent water pollution. Effluent increases the level of toxic hydrogen sulphide slurry gas levels produced by slurry due to acidification. Accordingly, the key precautions apply of ventilating by choosing windy conditions and opening all vents along with evacuating all sheds of both stock and people.