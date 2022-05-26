€250,000 Breeders' Choice initiative to support best beef breeding

A new major multi-year investment in agricultural shows is aimed at promoting the best of beef breeding heifers.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced that €250,000 will be invested in the initiative over the next five years.

The 'Breeder’s Choice' series will be open to four and five-star breeding heifers in two separate breed classes — traditional and continental.

Pedigree as well as commercial heifers are eligible for the classes, which will be administered by the Irish Shows Association.

More than 60 shows will benefit this year in the growing belief that four and five-star animals in the suckler herd can bring greater milk as well as overall efficiency to beef animals.

Mr McConalogue said the country’s network of shows is the backbone of many agricultural and rural communities.

“What is even more exciting is taking home a yellow, red, or blue rosette,” he said, describing these as the marks of what makes a good animal a great animal.

Mr McConalogue said the investment represents his and the department’s commitment to the shows sector, the quality of breeding cattle and rural Ireland as a whole.

Irish Shows Association secretary Jim Harrison said the new initiative gives farmers, breeders and handlers great confidence in the show circuit going forward.

He urged all farmers and handlers to get their quality four-and five-star heifers out and into their local show this summer to avail of this new showing event.

The competition will be run at every show that has cattle classes. Heifers may be in-calf or maiden. All must be between 12 and 24 months of age on the show date.

Each heifer can attend up to five shows. But a heifer entered in more than five shows will be automatically disqualified.

All participating heifers must be haltered, trained and led by a competent adult.