€250,000 Breeders' Choice initiative to support best beef breeding

More than 60 agricultural shows to benefit this year, with pedigree as well as commercial heifers eligible for the classes
€250,000 Breeders' Choice initiative to support best beef breeding

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the investment represents his and the department’s commitment to the shows sector, the quality of breeding cattle and rural Ireland as a whole. File picture: Damien Storan

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 12:58
Ray Ryan

A new major multi-year investment in agricultural shows is aimed at promoting the best of beef breeding heifers.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced that €250,000 will be invested in the initiative over the next five years.

The 'Breeder’s Choice' series will be open to four and five-star breeding heifers in two separate breed classes — traditional and continental.

Pedigree as well as commercial heifers are eligible for the classes, which will be administered by the Irish Shows Association.

More than 60 shows will benefit this year in the growing belief that four and five-star animals in the suckler herd can bring greater milk as well as overall efficiency to beef animals.

Mr McConalogue said the country’s network of shows is the backbone of many agricultural and rural communities.

“What is even more exciting is taking home a yellow, red, or blue rosette,” he said, describing these as the marks of what makes a good animal a great animal.

Mr McConalogue said the investment represents his and the department’s commitment to the shows sector, the quality of breeding cattle and rural Ireland as a whole.

Irish Shows Association secretary Jim Harrison said the new initiative gives farmers, breeders and handlers great confidence in the show circuit going forward.

He urged all farmers and handlers to get their quality four-and five-star heifers out and into their local show this summer to avail of this new showing event.

The competition will be run at every show that has cattle classes. Heifers may be in-calf or maiden. All must be between 12 and 24 months of age on the show date.

Each heifer can attend up to five shows. But a heifer entered in more than five shows will be automatically disqualified. 

All participating heifers must be haltered, trained and led by a competent adult.

More in this section

Cows Feeding Steps to making better quality silage
Agriculture - farm vehicles collecting grass for silage Silage: How to balance yield and quality
Reduce silage-making losses on the farm Reduce silage-making losses on the farm
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Rural Life
<p>Only competent drivers should be allowed to drive tractors and operate machinery.</p>

Seven tips to make silage season 2022 safer for everyone

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices