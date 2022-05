Marts Report: Prices only going one way

One eye catching price from the sale of cattle at Skibbereen on Friday was the sum of €2,260 which was paid out for 2 Limousin bullocks weighing 672kg.

They didn’t have wings of gold, nor did they have the wisdom of King Solomon. They were just two bullocks. Admittedly, two fine bullocks.

But it just gives us an indication of where cattle prices are going.

They are going my friend, to borrow a phrase “to infinity and beyond.”

We will now look at the mart scene, but be warned, you may need shades to shield you from the prices being offered for cattle. The prices right now are simply dazzling.

We will begin with Skibbereen on Friday where dry cows sold from €170 to €1,335 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €470 to €1,588 with the kilo.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €400 to €1,395 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €240 to €1210 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €300 to €815 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lm steer 672kg 2260 2 HR steers 390kg 1070 3 AA steers 495kg 1430 1 Ch heifer 395kg 1090 1 LM heifer 630kg 1840 1 Ch cow 845kg 2080 1 Hr cow 810kg 2040

Kanturk mart manager, Seamus O’Keeffe, gave us the following report after another successful sale of cattle on Tuesday.

“Despite the wet start, there were still plenty of cattle and customers at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday.

“Just over 600 cattle, including 300 calves, were up for auction.

“Cattle are still a roaring trade with calf prices also rising this week.

“Things are starting to quieten a little, with regards to numbers on offer, but there seems to be no budge in prices, with customers battling ringside and online for the best of cattle.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 BB steer 700kg 1980 4 AA steers 278kg 790 3 Hr steers 260kg 720 1 Ch heifer 575kg 1610 1 Fr cow 875kg 2060 1 Hr cow 835kg 2280

Thurles mart saw another fine sale of cattle on Monday.

Bullocks here sold from €1.79/kg to €3.59/kg.

Heifers made from €2.44/kg to €3.35/kg.

Dry cows sold from €1.60/kg to €3.06/kg. Top money in the dry cow ring was paid for a 4-year-old Limousin cow weighing 635kg and selling for €1940.

Thurles Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 10 Fr steers 539kg 1620 1 Lm steer 690kg 2210 9 Hr steers 485kg 1400 3 Ch steers 295kg 890 3 AA steers 397kg 1100 3 Bb heifers 352kg 1180 1 AA heifer 403kg 1170

Over 1,300 cattle and calves were sold at Kilmallock mart this week.

“Cattle prices continue to power on, with cattle getting dearer by the week.”

Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €2,190 a head or €3.11 per kg. Over €3 per kg was paid many times in the bullock ring on Monday.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lim steers 388kg 1160 4 Fr steers 394kg 800 2 AA steers 530kg 1590 3 Hr steers 538kg 1490 4 Hr heifers 340kg 840 3 AA heifers 498kg 1360 1 Fr cow 490kg 1200

Macroom Mart manager, Jerh O’Sullivan, gave us the following report after the sale of cattle here on Saturday.

“Silage cutting is now in full swing around the Mid Cork area and, despite the busy nature of the farmers, they still found time to attend Macroom mart for another big sale for the time of year.

“We had plenty of buyers both ringside and online, with a very brisk trade for all types of stock. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bull calves sold from €130 to €400 per head in Macroom on Saturday.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifer calves made from €120 to €295 per head.

Continental bull calves sold up to €390 per head.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 10 Fr steers 519kg 1135 6 Fr steers 280kg 580 3 Hr steers 600kg 1770 1 BB heifer 855kg 2670 1 Ch heifer 625kg 2030 1 Ch cow 870kg 2250 1 Hr cow 760kg 2010

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report after the sale of cattle at Ennis mart on Thursday.

“We had a good sized sale on Thursday with almost 600 cattle on offer.

“The trade could only be described as very strong across the board.

“Bullocks reached €2,710 a head and cull cows hit €2,880. Heifers reached €2,550 a head.

“Again, a super demand for flesh and quite a number of the cull cows were fleshed.

“A strong entry of aged bulls on offer and these averaged €2.42/kg, with a Hereford bull of 995kg making €2,750.