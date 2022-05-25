Market edging towards 'name your price' for beef finishers

As the seller's market for finished cattle continues to rule the trade, pressure is mounting on the processors to maintain intake to fill their orders for beef.

"We are not exactly in a 'name our price' situation — yet — for any producer with a good number of cattle ready for the factories, but the absolute hunger of the factories for cattle is going in that direction," said one finisher summing up the trade this week.

In general, another 10 cents per kilo has been added to prices this week across most of the categories as the supply continues to tighten further.

There is an impression in some areas this week that some of the plant bosses have decided to ease on their intake because they feel the cost of cattle is "overheating" as they'd put it.

There is an acceptance that it is being driven by the expectation that, despite the excellent grass growth over recent weeks, growth had come late and there is still some time to go before the grass-finished cattle are available in significant numbers.

It is a positive for the sector that the markets for beef are so strong, that the processors remain under pressure to source cattle, despite the all-time record intake year to date.

On prices, it is not long ago that the prospect of hitting €5/kg seemed nothing more than aspirational. This week, the €5/kg benchmark is well and truly surpassed.

Steers are being quoted on a base of 510-520 cents/kg. The exception is the North-West, where 535 cents/kg is on offer as a base.

Adding in the bonus for quality assurance, carcasses within the preferred weight range, and the breed bonus on Angus and Hereford, the return is edging in the direction of €6/kg.

For the Hereford and Angus heifers, the price in the North-West has hit the shadows of the €6/kg starting with a base of 540 cents/kg this week.

Across the country, the more general base price on offer is ranging 520-530 cents/kg.

The young bull price is tracking the steers on a base ranging 520-530 cents/kg for R grade, while suppliers are reporting up to 510 cents/kg for R grade cows and a more general run of 500 cents/kg.

Although, having slipped back over recent weeks from the spring high, the weekly intake of cattle at the factories continues high for the third week of May.

Supply last week came to 33,203 head, which was about 2,200 head up on the same week last year. All categories for stock contributed to the higher kill.

The steer supply continued very strong at 13,193 head — more than 2,000 head up on 2021. Heifers accounted for 8,630, with young bulls adding 3,176 head and cows at 7,435 head.

Lamb prices

There is a steady trade for lambs at the factories for this week, with the prices largely unchanged as the transition in the composition of the supply continues to swing towards the spring lambs.

The processors are giving the impression of not being under pressure to get extra supplies as the number of hoggets on offer continues to decline. They are pointing to some easing in export market demand as a factor.

The spring lambs are being quoted on a base of 795-810 cents/kg at the factories. Suppliers are reporting a general run of up to 820 cents/kg, while some are negotiating up to 840 cents/kg for their spring lambs this week.

The percentage of the new-season lamb making up the supply is steadily increasing as hoggets reach the end of their season. That said, the hoggets are still a significant share of the weekly kill. This week, the factories are quoting 710-720 cents/kg and reported to be paying up to 740 cents/kg.

Marts are experiencing an increase in live trade entries this week, with more spring lamb in the offerings.

There was full clearance of the 500 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, with butchers paying up to €129 over the for the lambs.

Best price of the day was €182, which was paid for a pen of 18 lambs weighing 53 kgs. There was a leading price of €183 paid for a pen of heavy lambs with two in the lot weighing 65kg.

A pen of 18 weighing 52kg sold for €180, a pen of 17 weighing 50kg made €179, and a pen of 12 weighing 49kg sold for €179. The factory type lots made up to €123 over.