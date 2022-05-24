Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Don’t cut back on fertiliser because you have plenty of grass - grow it and ensile or bale it.

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 05:05

Monday, May 23 - Sunday, May 29

All stock 

  • Keep grass growing while it will grow, so don't skimp on nitrogen, despite the current price or because you have plenty of grass - grow it and ensile or bale it. Get fertiliser out soon after a paddock is grazed as this is when demand for nutrients is greatest.
  • For stock out on grass since earlier in the year dosing may now be required. Listen for coughs and watch for excessive loose dungs. Take note of any drop in performance.

Youngstock 

  • Keep quality grass in front of weanlings in order to optimise weight gain.
  • Watch out for younger calves on lush grass. Some are getting a mild summer scour, mostly due to a lack of fibre. Offer straw if you see this.

Dairy cows and sucklers 

  • Spring breeding is well underway. Are cows fit to go back in calf quickly? Have you been monitoring heat activity? Has a pre-breeding scan been done?
  • Get a handle on body condition in the herd. Accurate condition scoring requires cows being handled in a crush. Observing them from afar is generally not accurate enough.
  • As grass growth has increased recently, the threat of Tetany will rise so make sure cows have sufficient magnesium.

More in this section

Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
Adorable Irish sheep in a green pasture. 'Tougher sanctions' sought as dog attacks cause 'savagery and trauma' on sheep farms
Pig farmers 'on the road to bankruptcy' as they protest Pig farmers 'on the road to bankruptcy' as they protest
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Dairy
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices