Denis Lehane: On a farm, no one ever has the time to be bored

The perfect cure to stimulate a marriage
Denis Lehane: On a farm, no one ever has the time to be bored

If it's hard work that is needed there is no better place to roll up your sleeves than on a sheep farm.

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 06:49
Denis Lehane

I heard a rumour during the week that Brooklyn Beckham's wife might be bored with him, already.

The couple are only married a month. Good God, the girl has had hardly the time to pick out the curtains for the front room and already she is finding married life tedious.

But fear not, for as ever I have a solution to the problem. If indeed they have a problem at all. I know one sure-fire way of stimulating the hell out of any relationship. One way of relighting that fire, of righting the sinking ship of marriage, that could be floundering on the rock of boredom.

The solution can be found on a farm.

With the purchase of a few acres, boredom is erased forever. On a farm, no one ever has the time to be bored. My missus asked me only the other day, "How come our life is so exciting?" I told her that I didn't know, but guessed it had something to do with us being farmers.

"Now keep pushing the tractor like a good woman," says I, "or we will never get it started."

On a farm you see, every new day brings a new adventure. And to make a farm all the more adventurous, I would highly recommend the purchase of sheep. I purchased a flock of ewes a number of years ago and it certainly took all the boredom from my life.

It was a spontaneous thing. An impulse purchase. I figured sheep would be exciting. They sure were. The sheep made an immediate impact. It was all-hands-on-deck from the moment they arrived.

You see, not only will boredom be gone forever, but the sheep will be gone too given half a chance. Only the greatest of fences with the strongest of wire, strained to within an inch of its life can hold them back.

For only the great Houdini himself had more escape tricks up his sleeve. Sheep only need to sniff out an escape route and they are gone. The woolly creatures are loyal to nobody, only the next field of grass.

And it doesn't matter if you are Brooklyn Beckham or Pope Francis. Sheep will go where they want and all the prayers in the world won't stop them.

Sheep will always have you guessing. Guessing and running. Guessing what comes next, and running then to prevent something from happening that has already happened.

Read More

Denis Lehane: It takes a farmer to save the day for Ed

I'm telling you with sheep, a man is always on his toes. Boredom? Don't make me laugh! And better again, sheep will give you something animated to talk about before going to bed in the night. You will never be stuck for conversation.

In the finish, I gave up on sheep, for I felt they gave up on me. But I would highly recommend sheep to any couple going through a rocky patch. With sheep troubles you will soon forget about all your other troubles.

0ne recent comment on the Beckham marriage suggested that Brooklyn will have to "work hard to keep his new wife happy." Well, if it's hard work that is needed there is no better place to roll up your sleeves than on a sheep farm.

A fortune won't be made but a marriage could be saved.

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
Adorable Irish sheep in a green pasture. 'Tougher sanctions' sought as dog attacks cause 'savagery and trauma' on sheep farms
#Farming - Rural Life#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming ColumnsPerson: Brooklyn Beckham
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices