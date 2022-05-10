Farmers to be paid €150/hectare to grow protein and cereal crop mixes

A new €1.2m scheme will pay farmers up to €150 per hectare to grow mixes of protein and cereal crops.

It follows on from the launch of the Tillage Incentive Scheme in early April.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “As part of our response to support the production of protein crops in Ireland, I am delighted to launch the Protein/Cereal Mix Scheme. Supporting domestic production of protein crops will reduce Ireland’s reliance on imported feed materials.

“A budget of €1.2 million is available for the Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme and to guarantee a payment of €300 per hectare for the protein crops under the EU Protein Aid Scheme. The payment rate for the Protein/Cereal Mix crop will be €150 per hectare. These payments reflect a contribution toward the increase in the cost of growing crops in 2022.

“The Tillage Incentive Scheme is a new scheme introduced as part of our response to the cost increases currently facing Irish farmers. The scheme terms and conditions have now been updated to clarify the treatment of protein crops, to address queries relating to land not declared in 2021 and to provide specific references to the Agricultural Appeals Office and the EU Temporary Crisis Framework.”

A rate of €300/hectare will be paid for beans, peas and lupins under the Protein Aid Scheme, while mixes with cereal crops will be paid €150 per hectare.

Beans, peas or lupin seed must make up at least half of the seeding rate with the remainder to be made up of either wheat, oats, barley, rye or triticale.

Those wishing to apply should declare eligible crops on their 2022 BPS application by the May 16 closing date.