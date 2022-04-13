Ireland needs to ‘grow up’ over stigma towards hemp industry

At the Irish Hemp Event, a one-year project involving hemp focused on improving the quality of soil and local biodiversity has been launched.
Loop Head Together, a community-based, local development and farming forum based on the Loop Head Peninsula launched its Hemp4Soil project, a European Innovation Partnership project at the Irish Hemp Event 2022 held recently at Teagasc's Ashtown Food Research Centre in Dublin 15, organised by Hemp Cooperative Ireland.
The first of its kind in Europe, the project will explore how growing hemp on the land of local farmers on the Loop Head Peninsula could help create sustainable income streams for farmers in the future, as well as provide a product.
The project will use regenerative farming techniques to improve life in the soil in three ways - soil remediation, microbial life, and carbon storage.
The main objectives of the project are to reduce the presence of chemical fertilisers, improve soil microbial activity, and increase carbon content of the soil.
Speaking at the launch, project lead Laura J Foley and researchers involved with the project pointed to a potential for a follow-up 'phase 2' project, which could look at a regulated rollout of hemp cultivation as a farming initiative’
"Hemp has the potential to solve many of our environmental challenges in a way that is economically beneficial to farming communities," Ms Foley said.
Speaking at the event, Glyn Mitchell of The Carbon Farm in Jersey said with the world being in “dangerous territory” with CO2 levels, Governments are "starting to look at farming and agriculture in a very different light because there is only one sink for carbon that we have agency over - and that's the soil".
"We need farmers in order to actually make that happen," Mr Mitchell said.
The Carbon Farm has been working with Jersey Hemp, a licensed British hemp farm, to improve and track soil health and carbon sequestration through industrial hemp cultivation. The Carbon Farm provides biologically complete compost to aid the nutrient demands of hemp.
Mr Mitchell's role with Jersey Hemp is to work with farmers to "increase the amount of carbon in their soils which they need in order to actually grow the crop without synthetics".
According to The Carbon Farm and Jersey Hemp, the crop regenerates soils for other crops and trees.