€31,000 pay rise for IFA top man

The Irish Farmers Association has increased the salary of its highest-ranking official by almost €31,000.

The association decided this week to extend the contract of its current director-general Damian McDonald, topping up his salary to €215,998 from €185,000.

A spokesperson for the IFA explained the review, which included the president and deputy president's salaries, marked the first pay rise for the positions in six years.

"In line with current employment regulations, the contract is of indefinite duration, with a clause agreed to end the contract, should it be required," the spokesperson said.

"The organisation’s Remuneration Committee reviewed the salary of the director-general.

"It decided it would increase to €215,998 in line with the pay scale for the secretary-general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

"The committee also reviewed the salaries of the positions of president and deputy president, increasing to €140,000 and €40,000, respectively."

The organisation's most recently published set of accounts show the positions were paid €120,000 and €35,000 respectively in 2020-21.

This amount is reduced by any directors’ fees payable by outside bodies that came as a consequence of the IFA office.