Glanbia Co-op takes ownership of Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Co-op has confirmed this week the completion of the transaction to acquire full ownership of Glanbia Ireland.

This follows the overwhelming approval of the proposed transaction by Glanbia Co-op shareholders at a special general meeting last December.

Around 85% of just under 4,000 shareholders who attended the meeting on December 17 voted in favour of the proposal.

Glanbia Ireland previously operated as a strategic joint venture, 60% owned by Glanbia Co-op and 40% owned by Glanbia plc.

As Ireland’s largest milk processor and grain buyer, Glanbia Ireland is a €2bn integrated agri-food and nutrition business.

John Murphy, Glanbia Co-op chairman said that he is "very pleased" that the acquisition has now been completed.

"Last December, our members voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking 100% ownership of the world-class processing assets closest to our farmers’ interests," Mr Murphy said.

"The new ownership model will support Glanbia Co-op’s ambitions to build one of Europe’s leading co-ops, with greater flexibility to support members, pursue new opportunities and add value to our farmers’ high-quality milk and grain through innovation.”

Jim Bergin, Glanbia Co-op chief executive said they are "very ambitious for this great business and are excited by the opportunities presented by this natural evolution to a pure co-op model, with the added dimension of our investment fund".

“Our workforce and leadership team are looking forward to launching our new identity, logo and branding later this year," Mr Bergin said.

"I believe that this is an exciting opportunity to position our co-op strongly as a new ambitious organisation on global markets.”

As previously announced, Glanbia Co-op is paying €307m to acquire Glanbia plc’s 40% shareholding in Glanbia Ireland.

As part of the transaction terms, it was agreed that Glanbia Ireland would not be required to pay the dividend payable to its shareholders in 2022 in respect of the 2021 financial year and up to the closing of the transaction.

In order to fulfill its commitment to its members to pay the “best possible milk and grain price”, the board of Glanbia Co-op has agreed that Glanbia Ireland will create a milk and grain price provision of €43m, which will be paid to suppliers over the next 12 months as the business transitions to a "more flexible profit model".

On January 20, Glanbia Co-op announced that it had completed the funding arrangements for the transaction, with the placement of 5.75 million ordinary shares held in Glanbia plc (equivalent to approximately 2% of Glanbia plc’s issued share capital) at a price of €12.25 per share.

The share placement raised approximately €70m for Glanbia Co-op.

On the same date, Glanbia Co-op also confirmed that it had raised €250m through the launch of an equity-linked exchangeable bond.

The five-year exchangeable bond is linked to a pledge of approximately 15.1 million Glanbia plc shares (5.3% of the issued share capital).

In November 2021, Glanbia Co-op also announced its intention to transfer, via share spin-out, 12 million Glanbia plc shares to the circa 11,200 members of the society.

The spin-out is expected to be completed this summer.

Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association previously told the Irish Examiner that the move to take full ownership of Glanbia Ireland was “positive” - but only “if it delivers from here on” for suppliers.

He added that by voting in favour of the deal, farmers had shown their commitment to “trying to take ownership of their own future and their own destiny and back into the co-op movement”.

“Farmers are very earnest about trying to secure their facilities into their own hands for the years ahead and for the generations ahead,” he added.