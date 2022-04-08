Brian Reidy: A critical time for herd fertility

The last week has brought glorious weather and it thankfully allowed animals to get out grazing full-time and a lot of spring crops to be planted.

With calving almost complete in the spring beef and dairy herds, it is now important to implement the correct feeding strategy. The feeding of dairy cows at grass has a huge bearing on subsequent herd fertility.

To have a successful breeding season in any herd presenting as many cows as possible for insemination is vital, meaning they must be free of infection and in a positive energy status.

So what goals should you set for your herd?

• Maximise Grass utilisation;

• Feed cows to their nutritional requirements;

• Realise cows' genetic potential;

• Improve fertility and cow health;

• Optimise milk value;

• Improve overall herd profitability.

Nutrition & Reproductive performance of Dairy Cows

Energy is the major nutrient required by milking cows and inadequate energy intake has a negative impact on reproduction. Postpartum anoestrus is magnified by losses of body condition during early lactation.

Differences among cows in the severity of negative energy balance are more related to how much energy they consume than to how much milk they produce.

Cows partition their feed in many directions before they contribute energy to reproduction.

The hierarchy of energy use by cows is as follows:

• Body functions;

• Grow herself (first-calvers);

• Fight disease;

• Produce milk;

• Milk quality;

• Maintain or increase body condition;

• Reproduction.

Calculating feed requirements

Cows producing more than 30 litres will be required to consume 18 to 20kg of Dry Matter, achieving 15 to 18kg DM from grazed grass should be targeted, and the additional DM must then come from supplementation indoors. This is usually fed as concentrates in the parlour but also as a forage-based buffer feed including maize or whole crop.

The right feeding at the right time

Starch & Sugar fuel the rumen & Microbial protein production. They also determine the blood sugar production in the rumen. Too little will result in ketosis and low yields or poor milk quality. Grass is high in sugars and is the main driver of milk production and milk protein. However, too much starch and sugars will induce acidosis.

• Fibre promotes rumen stability and encourages Dry Matter Intake. Optimum early lactation NDF should be >34% (>30% in TMR). Digestion of fibre efficiently drives Butter Fat production;

• Oils & Fats-Essential for energy density. Too much oil/fat fed at grass will coat fibre and depress butterfat.

• A cow’s milk protein percentage is an indicator of their energy intake, with milk collection figures an indication of the herd's energy status seven to 10 days ago rather than the previous day or two.

Protein

Protein in a cow’s diet drives intake and nutrient utilisation. Rumen Degradable Protein is used in the rumen and converted to high-quality microbial protein. Bypass Protein skips the rumen and feeds the animal directly in the intestines. Higher yielders require more Bypass Protein.

Once cows have sufficient grazed grass available to them, very little protein supplementation is required. First rotation grazed grass will have 20-23% protein, while in the height of the growing season has a protein content of 22-30% depending on soil fertility, sward age and nitrogen usage.

Dairy farmers should buy grazing supplements based on energy content, not protein percentage.

Minerals & Trace Elements.

When achieving higher yields, you must get mineral levels right. Request a mineral pack in your concentrates aimed at improving fertility performance.

Key Factors to Consider when feeding Milkers in early Lactation

Dry Matter Intake (DMI) DMI must be measured to relate it back to requirements based on animal performance; it impacts on yield, health, fertility, milk quality and feed costs.

Body Condition Score Excess BCS loss (>0.5) post-calving means depressed milk yield, lower fertility, poor milk quality and an increased risk of metabolic disorders such as ketosis and fatty liver.

Rumen Stability

Rumen stability has a role to play in fertility as it affects DMI and energy utilisation.

Low butter fats are an indication of poor fibre digestion and this can be caused by SARA (Sub Acute Ruminal Acidosis) Laminitis due to Acidosis results in sole ulcers & white line disease, which in turn cause poor feed intakes.

This laminitis can be further exacerbated by poor roadways. Optimum Rumen pH is 6 to 6.5 - Encouraging cows to chew the cud with the provision of fibre will result in a more stable rumen.