Important that ‘balance is struck’ in breeding and feeding planning this year

As farmers look at the year ahead, it is important they make sure that while they are planning to breed, they are also planning to feed, agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has stressed.

Speaking in the Seanad, Mr McConalogue said that a “balance” must be struck and that first and foremost, farmers must “grow enough grass for the year ahead, but also for the winter ahead”.

He has urged farmers to examine “whether they can make a contribution to grain security by growing additional grain”, and to “plan for that now”.

He was speaking following the announcement of a package to support the growing of additional tillage and protein crops and to support the establishment of multispecies swards.

The total package is projected to cost just over €12m, with €10m for a tillage incentive scheme (a proposed €400 per hectare) to encourage farmers to grow more tillage crops like barley, oats, and wheat. Some €3m is provided for under the EU-funded Protein Aid Scheme and a further €1.2m is proposed to be provided to guarantee payment of €300 per hectare for beans, peas, and lupins, and €150 per hectare for combi-crops (cereal/protein mix).

Meanwhile, under the multispecies sward measure, a payment contribution rate of €50 per 12kg bag of seed will apply to approved applicants purchasing the dedicated seed mixture.

'Certain level of confusion'

The package is aimed at producing more native crops, Mr McConalogue said, “while reducing dependency on imports and on crops with a low demand for chemical fertiliser”, which is limited in supply as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Senator Garret Ahearn told Mr McConalogue in the Seanad that he has spoken to farmers in recent days that have expressed a “certain level of confusion about how the scheme will work and how tillage farmers will benefit from it”.

“Dairy, beef, pig, and sheep take much of the coverage but it is good to recognise the role that tillage farmers play in this country and the important impact they have,” Mr Ahearn said.

“However, most farmers who are even considering it say that when they take into account the rising costs in fuel, fertiliser, and everything that goes with it, and if they have a contractor coming in to do the work, €400 per hectare will not be financially beneficial.

“It is more hassle than it is worth for people to do it, to be perfectly honest. That needs to be taken into account.”

Mr McConalogue said that the Government has listened to farmers and “acted to support them as best as possible”, with last week’s funding announcement being the latest in a series of actions.

“We all know that the crisis in Ukraine has had an impact on Irish agriculture and supply chains,” he said.

“From a trip to the diesel pump or to the local store for fertiliser or feed, we are seeing the reality of the impact on supply chains.”

Mr McConalogue noted Ireland’s high reliance on imported feed, “with more than 60%” of that used on farms being imported.

However, he has said there are “sufficient supplies of animal feed at present” and that Irish importers are “actively competing on the global market to ensure that supply continues uninterrupted”.

Meanwhile, there is also the “challenge of fertiliser, which is particularly acute”, Mr McConalogue told the Seanad.

“All the chemical fertiliser used on Irish farms is imported and 20% of these imports originate in Russia. The cost of fertiliser for farmers has more than doubled this year compared to last year, and has increased further in recent weeks.”

Think conservatively when it comes to silage grain

During a Seanad debate this week on the impact of the situation in Ukraine on the farming sector, Mr McConalogue noted that fertiliser availability is key to ensuring sufficient fodder for next winter, as well as grass for the season ahead.

“There is a need to ensure the most efficient use of organic and chemical fertiliser, so that farmers have sufficient feed for their animals,” he said.

“We are in regular contact with the fertiliser industry on possible mitigation measures. We are inputting to cross-governmental consideration of related issues as well. Fertiliser stocks nationally are down this year to date in comparison with last year. However, it is estimated that there are adequate supplies to meet farmers’ spring requirements, although prices have risen considerably.

“All farmers are encouraged to review requirements over the next two months to secure fertiliser supply, if that is not already in place. It is important that all farms put in place a nutrient management plan to set up their farms to grow the grass that is required for the year ahead.”

In the main, Mr McConalogue said, “we came into the winter in decent shape in terms of fodder stocks”.

“While there are cattle and sheep out on grass on many farms, I am conscious that the winter season is not over yet for many,” he said.

“We must think conservatively when it comes to silage grain to ensure that we have more than enough to cover the amount of stock on an individual farm. In essence, what farmers plan to breed, they must also plan to feed.”

Mr McConalogue said that the targeted measures announced last week will “help build resilience against the expected impact of the situation in Ukraine”.

The three-pronged approach will “contribute towards the expected deficit” in tillage and protein crops, he said.

“It will also assist farmers to deal with the challenges related to both the availability and price of animal feed and fertilisers,” Mr McConalogue added.

“We are now finalising the finer details of the package of measures. We have a short window to make use of these important measures.

“I know all farmers have listened to the signals that, if they can plant more grains, I will back them and support them.”

Supported to grow extra grain

The payment of €400 per hectare will be on additional grain grown, whether it is grown by a tillage farmer or somebody who was not involved previously in tillage, Mr McConalogue said.

“The bottom line is that it is an extra hectare of grain, over and above what was produced last year,” he continued.

“If farmers did not produce anything last year, and they grow a hectare this year, they will get paid for it.

“If they produced a certain volume last year and they grow more this year, they will be paid for the extra volume.

“The objective is to try to ensure we get the message out to farmers that they will be supported to grow extra grain.”

The payment will not be made on ground that was tilled for cereal last year, as Mr McConalogue said he does not want a situation “whereby farmers are competing for tillage ground”, and, where a farmer who is producing more than last year, will get the €400 per hectare payment and “might perhaps outbid a tillage farmer that tilled land last year”.

“We want a scheme that works and delivers on the objective of growing the area under grain and supporting farmers to do that without having unintended consequences,” he added.