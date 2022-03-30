Teagasc farm walk series to focus on white clover

A series of 12 farm walks will take place across the country in April, to highlight the role white clover can play in reducing fertiliser use on grazing farms.

The series, hosted by Teagasc, commences on April 5.

The first two events will kick off at 11am on the farm of William Dennehy, Ballybeg, Currow, Co. Kerry, and farm of Kevin Moran, Ballinvoher, Caherlistrane, Co. Galway. Further farm walks will take place throughout the month, across each region of the country.

Speakers include the Teagasc Grass10 team, who along with the grassland research team at Teagasc Moorepark, and local Teagasc advisors, have put together a programme that provides the latest practical advice on white clover establishment, nitrogen fertiliser usage, grazing management and achieving fodder security in 2022.

A spokesperson said: "Farmers are increasingly conscious of improving Nitrogen fertilizer efficiency for their grassland. The sharp increase in fertiliser prices since the fourth quarter of 2021, has put a renewed focus on the ability of white clover to fix atmospheric Nitrogen for grazing swards on farms.

"The optimum amount of white clover in a field across the season is 20-25% of total herbage mass. At this level, white clover can fix up to 150kg Nitrogen per hectare per year, improving both animal and sward production, as well as allowing a reduction in artificial N fertiliser use.

"Farmers are advised to adjust fertiliser application rates in summer.

"Where sward white clover content is increasing to greater than 20%, farmers are advised to reduce artificial N fertiliser application rates to approximately 9kg N per hectare per grazing rotation."

However, good grazing management is crucial to promoting white clover production and persistence.

The host farmers will give their tips to avoid poaching and will explain how they have achieved good soil fertility to promote sward white clover content.

Farm walk dates

Farm walks will also take place on:

April 6 - Laurence Sexton, LJG Dairy, Ardacrow, Kilbrittain, Co Cork.

April 6 - Bryan Daniels, Raheenarran, Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny.

April 7 - Jim White, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

April 7 - Ger Pardy, Killaun, Birr, Co Offaly.

April 12 - Patrick O’Neill, Firmount, Mostrim, Co Longford.

April 12 - Michael Doran, Johnstown Dairy Farm, Johnstown, Duncormick, Co Wexford.

April 13 - James Barber, Knockfin, Rathdowney, Co Laois.

April 13 - Oisin Gill, Bloomfield, Hollymount, Co Mayo.

April 14 - Michael Gowen, Downing, Kilworth, Co Cork.

April 19 - Trevor Boland, Toberawnaun, Skreen, Co Sligo.

Places should be registered in advance.