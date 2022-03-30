Bord Bia to launch new processor standard

The Food Processor Standard will be mandatory from November 15, 2022, but processors can opt to be audited against the new standard from May 15
Bord Bia to launch new processor standard

The standards are developed by Bord Bia, in consultation with farm organisations, Teagasc, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and other regulatory experts.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:56

Bord Bia has developed a new Food Processor Standard (FPS), requiring processors to submit a sustainability plan for the next three to five years.

The new standard, which is designed to ensure adherence to best practice in food processing from intake through to dispatch, combines and replaces the Meat Processor Quality Assurance Standard (MPQAS) and the Prepared Fruit and Vegetable Standard (PFVS). 

The FPS will become mandatory from November 15, 2022, but processors can opt to be audited against the new standard from May 15.

Speaking following the announcement, Alice McGlynn, Origin Green Head of Operations, said: “The new standard’s requirements are not vastly different from the previous schemes’ but there is greater emphasis on sustainability, food safety and for meat processors, animal welfare.

"To achieve certification to the standard, businesses will be required to have an independently verified sustainability plan in place, such as with Origin Green membership. The sustainability plan submitted must set targets and track progress over time.

"Members must also provide evidence of an appropriate food safety culture, which is a requirement of a new EU food safety regulation.” 

The standard is structured into five core modules to allow members to tailor the scope of their certification to match their operations.

Modules A and B, covering food safety management and sustainability and product quality and Quality Mark logo use, are mandatory for any processor who wishes to use the Bord Bia logo on packs.

  • Module C covers all aspects of meat processing from the lairage to cutting and mincing.
  • Module D applies only to fruit and vegetable processing.
  • Module E lays out requirements for further processing such as pasteurisation, smoking, and fermentation.

The standards are developed by Bord Bia, in consultation with farm organisations, Teagasc, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and other regulatory experts.

Ms McGlynn added: “From a marketing perspective, the new standard will demonstrate to national and global customers that Irish food processors are continuously evolving their practices to meet increasing market demands around sustainability, transparency, traceability, and authenticity, across all aspects of animal and food processing.” 

Read More

Special Report: Breaking the farming stigma around hemp

More in this section

Beef prices stay strong while lamb trade lifts ahead of Ramadan Beef prices stay strong while lamb trade lifts ahead of Ramadan
Mechanical harvesting of maize plants. Corn Extract Syrup harvest. Corn Silage. Brian Reidy: Get bang for buck with your summer forage production
Agricultural Landscape with Farm Barn, Aerial View How Ireland's eco-schemes fit with European Commission's plans
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Beef and SheepFood safetyOrganisation: Bord BiaOrganisation: TeagascOrganisation: Food Safety Authority of Ireland
<p>The first of the sessions will take place in Castlebar, Co Mayo.</p>

Department announces dates for BPS clinics

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

LATEST REPORT

Animal Health

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices