Pure Truth: Never let a good marketing opportunity go to waste

A hearty, springtime welcome to you all.

I have an interesting yarn this week about an unusual wedding a few days ago in Etten in the Netherlands, where my wife Annet was raised and which I have often visited with pleasure. Again, the pure truth as always.

The couple involved in the wedding were both of farming stock, like the majority of their guests for the occasion, with the groom dealing in farm machinery for the local market.

Accordingly, there was loud applause when bride and groom in their bridal attire mounted themselves on his top-of-the-range tractor for the journey to the registry office, and for the later journey home as man and wife. I've not checked, but would not be at all surprised, since the tractor performed so well, if there was not an offer made for the machine before the wedding festivities were over.

Matrimony can result in matri-money with that kind of imaginative approach, for sure. Maybe the happy couple got the price of their honeymoon for their imagination. Leave it to the canny Dutch to seize upon marketing opportunities. Again, the pure truth.

If the practice spreads to Ireland, maybe bloodstock breeders will be seen trotting to the chapel in their wedding outfits atop two of the best horses they have for sale, really showing off their paces. It could happen too.

And will we ever see dairy farming couples using their own tractors for the drive to the chapel whilst towing a trailer of lively heifers ready for the market?

Stranger things have happened in our history and doubtless will happen again, time will tell. I would certainly enjoy such weddings. More of the hopeful truth there.

Speaking of matches of one species brings me to another. The country is dry as tinder at the moment and is already being ravaged by dreadfully destructive gorse fires.

They can be triggered, as we all know, by one carelessly discarded match. We all need to be aware of the situation at all times, lest we become the culprits. Those gorse fires cause catastrophic damage to many species of wildlife so be extra careful always.

We'll leave there for now and if any amongst you faithful readers are planning a wedding soon, maybe ye have some food for thought now about the format.

Slán agus slainte aris.