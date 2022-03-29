Beef prices stay strong while lamb trade lifts ahead of Ramadan

Despite the record strength of the intake at the factories year to date, there is no indication of any easing in the appetite of the processors for more stock numbers through their gates each week.

Demand for beef on the markets remains buoyant and sourcing sufficient stock to fill the orders is maintaining the pressure on the processors.

The intake for last week bounced up again in the aftermath of the drop for St Patrick's week, topping 39,000 head, which was more than 7,000 head up on the same week in 2021. There has been a further lift in the beef prices in the UK in recent weeks, which has further fuelled the expectations on where the trade is heading for the coming weeks.

While there is no indication of any easing on the prices at the Irish factories, the rate of upward movement has slowed with the processors hinting that returns to producers are at or close to their peak at least for the present.

Most of the quotes for this week are unchanged. Any movement is mostly confined to the processors paying at the lower end of the scale, moving more into line with the rest and only marginal change at the top.

The base for steers continues at 465-470 cents/kg with a higher percentage at 470 cents/kg this week and some deals being reported at 475 cents/kg. The exception is in the North-West of the country where up to 480-485 cents/kg is being paid.

The pattern in price is similar for the heifers which continue to trade at a premium of 10 cents/kg over the steers. They are on a general quoted base of 475-480 cents/kg with an increase in the percentage of the sales at 480 cents/kg. In the North-West at the top end of the market, they are now making up to 490 cents/kg.

Add in the quality assurance bonus plus breed bonus for Hereford and Angus as applicable and suppliers are on well above 500 cents/kg in their returns, which is cushioning the impact of the big increase in feed costs over the past months.

Prices on offer for the young bulls are on parity with the steer base on 470 cents/kg as the going rate for R grade and with the catering trade enjoying a surge in business, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions the demand for manufacturing beef is driving the cow trade.

The R grade cows are generally on 420-430 cents/kg and up to 440 cents/kg with the prices steady. Supplies of all categories of stock continued very stong for last week. The intake of 39,168 head included 13,802 steers, 10,876 heifers, 8,685 cows and 2,254 young bulls with all sectors ahead of 2021 levels.

Lamb trade: Prices lift across most processors

There has been a lift in the prices at most of the factories this week, which is being driven by demand leading to more competition for scarce supplies.

The upcoming celebrations of Ramadan, which gets underway this weekend, and Easter just over two weeks away has benefited suppliers to the tune of at least 10 cents/kg as the processors come under pressure to source sufficient intake.

Most of the processors have increased their hogget prices to 685 cents/kg this week giving the prices on offer a narrower range of 685-690 cents/kg.

However, the hard sell by producers, with supply on the market remaining light, is pushing the processors to concede a stronger top-up. Suppliers are reporting deals with the factories for hoggets at 720-730 cents/kg and there have been some mentions of up to 730 cents/kg being negotiated for larger lots.

New-season spring lambs continue to be very scarce on the ground and are considered unlikely to increase to fill much of the demand for Easter with the fall-off in breeders targeting the Easter market nowadays.

For most, they found that the additional cost of producing for Easter was not being compensated for and they have opted out in large numbers. At the live sales at the marts, there was a larger entry of 450 head on offer at Kilkenny on Monday for strong overall demand.

Such was the competition from the factory agents that there was little difference between the prices for the butcher's hoggets and the factory lots with both reaching €118 over.

There was a top price of €172 paid for a pen of 15 butchers hoggets weighing 55kg, while a pen of 10 weighing 53kg sold for €171 and a pen of 10 weighing 50kg sold for €165. As mentioned, the factory agents paid up to €118 over for hoggets at the sale.