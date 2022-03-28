Legal advice: How can I wind down an investment property?

Dear Karen,

My wife and I have a second home as an investment property for years. We have been lucky to have great tenants and our current tenants have been living there for approximately four years.

As we are getting older, we feel that maintaining the property is too much for us and we wish to sell it sometime this year and retire to Spain. As the tenants have been in the property for a number of years, I understand that we have to give them a long notice period. How long would this be?

Although, we have not had problems with our tenants before, what would happen if they refuse to vacate the property or are unable to find a new property to rent in the current climate?

Dear Reader,

Under S34 of the 2004 Act, a tenancy can be terminated by a landlord on the ground that the landlord intends, within nine months after the termination of the tenancy under this section, to enter into an enforceable agreement for the transfer to another, for full consideration, of the whole of his or her interest in the dwelling or the property containing the dwelling.

The amount of notice needed to end a tenancy depends on how long a tenant has lived in the property.

It is critical for you to ensure that you serve the tenants with a valid notice of termination of tenancy and afford them sufficient time, as per their legal entitlements, to vacate the property.

The minimum periods of notice are set out by law and must be adhered to. Failing to issue a notice of termination with the correct notice period will invalidate the notice of termination.

Your solicitor should check the original lease and calculate from the date of commencement of the tenancy to ensure that the correct notice period is served. By law, the period of notice starts on the day immediately following the date of service of the notice.

It is very important that you consult with a solicitor before you serve a notice of termination to ensure it is drafted correctly. An invalid notice can delay the process of obtaining vacant possession.

In your present circumstances, for a tenant that has been in situ for not less than three years, but less than seven years, you would be required to give a notice period of 180 days. It is important to plan ahead if you are thinking of selling a property to factor in the notice period as it can be a quite significant period of time depending on how long the tenants have been living in the property.

In the event that you serve a valid notice of termination and your tenants refuse to comply, there are a number of options open to you if self-resolution fails. One is adjudication.

Adjudication is a formal investigation into the issue whereby an appointed adjudicator makes a decision, based on evidence presented by both parties, on the subject of the dispute.

The decision of the adjudicator is binding on both parties, and a Determination Order will be issued. Another option would be to undergo the process of mediation. The aim of mediation is for both parties to give an account of their understanding of the issue so they can resolve the issue together and work towards a mutually satisfactory agreement.

The RTB takes non-compliance with Determination Orders very seriously. Recently, the court involved has been changed from the Circuit Court to the District Court in order to address issues that arise more quickly and to lower the cost of the enforcement of an Order.