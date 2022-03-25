€14.5k an acre sought for farm south of Limerick City

The Patrickswell area to the south of Limerick has become one of Munster’s hot spots when it comes to land prices over the last few years, owing to its proximity to the city as well as its location in the heart of strong Golden Vale dairying country.

Limerick-based GVM Auctioneers currently have a modest-sized holding of 19 acres for sale in the area which is already attracting plenty of interest due to its location and its small size.