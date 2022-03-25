€14.5k an acre sought for farm south of Limerick City

The Patrickswell area to the south of Limerick has become one of Munster’s hot spots when it comes to land prices over the last few years, owing to its proximity to the city as well as its location in the heart of strong Golden Vale dairying country.
Limerick-based GVM Auctioneers currently have a modest-sized holding of 19 acres for sale in the area which is already attracting plenty of interest due to its location and its small size.
The farm is located in the townland of Kilonahan, just a few kilometres from Patrickswell and close to the M40 – barely 10km from Limerick city centre.
“It’s a nice bit of land,” says selling agent Tom Crosse of GVM. “It’s all in one field and located close to the village... a good spot.”
There aren’t any outbuildings or single farm payments coming with the holding – simply bare land, which often makes smallholdings like this all the more attractive to buyers looking for such an opportunity.
In terms of the interest generated so far, it’s still a little early to tell, the agent says, but there’s no doubt that interest will be keen over the coming weeks.
The asking price is €275,000. At just under €15,000/acre, it’s not cheap land but this is the kind of property that will appeal to those who appreciate good land just as much as it will to an investor or even someone with long-term speculation in mind.