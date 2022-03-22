Brian Reidy: managing and complementing grazed grass this spring

As the cost of inputs continue to rise and in some cases become hard to source, it is more important than ever to optimise utilisation of all feeds for both beef and milk production.

As dairy herds start to look towards grazing both day and night after a difficult February, maintaining animal performance must be maintained by achieving good dry matter and energy intakes. This can be done by targeted buffer feeding of cows with complementary feed ingredients.

Buffer feeding is filling the feed gap between the energy requirements of a cow and the energy consumed by her from grazed grass. If there is a deficit, then the feed you give her is a buffer regardless of whether that is fed in the parlour, from a bale, out of a pit or through a mixer wagon.

As Spring hopefully dries up and there is the prospect of drier weather with cows remaining outside full time, the annual questions around what a dairy cow needs in addition to grass begin to surface. Obviously, it is cheaper and simpler to graze cows with little or no supplementation, but it’s also far less reliable to maintain intakes, milk production, milk solids, return on investment in genetic improvement and cow fertility. So, what is the answer to this annual debate? What is sensible for a 5,000-litre herd certainly is not realistic for one at 7,000 or 8,000 litres. Different genetics require different nutrition management. If you underfeed a cow, then it is not her fault when she has poor solids and doesn’t go back in calf. This does not make her a bad cow. Obviously, it is correct that optimising grass intake in an Irish milk production system must be the number one priority once grazing is possible.

Potential of Grazed Grass

At its best, grazed grass can be capable of supporting in the region of 25 litres/cow/day plus maintenance. Some would claim more, but it’s not common and requires excellent management and ideal grazing conditions. To support 25 litres, intakes of over 100kg fresh grass per cow per day (17kg DM) are needed. In poor weather the cows graze and eat less, intakes drop, often to 10kg dry matter per cow per day or less, which will support maintenance plus 10 litres per cow at best. However, this is not an exact science, indeed quite the opposite, as breed, body weight, parity, stage of gestation and many other factors will need to be considered.

Having a good buffer feeding strategy

Buffer feeding is used to complement grass(physically and chemically), to maintain intakes, milk production, body condition and fertility. The main difficulty is in judging how much buffer feed should be offered. Some guidelines can be offered depending on target milk production, grass quality and availability.

Some key points

· Turnout to grass should be gradual starting with three to four hours per day

· Continuing with winter ration but add 56g cal mag

· Followed by grazing all day, feeding less supplement, especially less protein.

· At no point should any buffer/complementary feed reduce intakes of grazed grass. It should be designed to improve grazed grass digestion and animal performance.

For higher yield potential cows/herd then, depending on the level of production cows can be offered a fibrous buffer feed via a mixer wagon or straight alternative forage (5kg-7kg dry matter per cow per day) ideally before or after morning milking. Any complementary forage or mix should ideally be fed in the morning so that cows can return to pasture in the evening with a strong appetite to consume the highest dry matter and highest sugar content grass of the day.

Dietary energy and the link to infertility

It is essential to meet the cow’s energy demands for both maintenance and production in early lactation. Invariably these demands are often not met, to compensate the cow begins to milk off her back by mobilising her own energy reserves to make up the deficit. It is the amount of energy that the cow pulls from her reserves that is the key to managing subsequent fertility rates in the herd.

Why worry about the energy status of the herd, simply put it is because as the cow breaks down its energy reserves at or around calving and in early lactation ketone production associated with fat break down in the body increases. This increase in ketone production will depress luteinizing hormone (LH) pulse frequency, which in turn leads to poor or no follicular development and a delay in ovulation.

The earlier the timing of the first ovulation the greater the number of oestrus cycles that will occur prior to breeding.

Cows can indicate their energy status

The most reliable indicators of energy balance in a herd are overall dry matter intakes, milk protein percentage and body condition score (BCS). A herd with a steady milk protein of 3.3% or higher in early lactation is an indication that the energy status of that herd is pretty good. We can use the milk protein test to measure the energy status of the herd and the effectiveness of the ration offered. In general, it is fair to say that if the milk protein percentage is falling the cows are in negative energy balance and the cows will lose weight as they begin to milk of their back. If the milk protein percentage is rising the cows are in positive energy balance and gaining weight.

A rising milk protein even from a low base also indicates that the herd is in a positive energy status. Don’t get confused between milk protein and the protein content of the cow’s diet. As long as a diet is not severely deficient in protein then it will have little influence on the milk protein percentage. An extreme excess of dietary protein can result in using energy to excrete the surplus which has been shown to suppress milk protein in extreme cases. An excess dietary protein will also increase throughput of feed in the digestive system reducing nutrient absorption. Loose dungs carrying valuable feed out undigested is a big cost to a cow.

Intake and the influence it has on milk performance and fertility

It is well worth taking note of daily dry matter intakes. Good grassland management and measurement strategies are making intake measurements from grazed grass much more achievable. Any sudden drops in dry matter intakes associated with a change in feed quality or quantity offered along with poorer weather conditions must be acted upon immediately. Introduce diet changes slowly, this is particularly important when cows are turned out to grass as the sudden change in diet will cause digestive upsets that lead to reduced overall intakes. Introduce a good quality buffer feeding strategy with sufficient fibre to help reduce any potential digestive upsets.

Low Butter Fat issues

It is becoming more common to see low butter fats once herds get into the 2nd rotation and beyond. What can be done about this? What are the main causes of this issue? How we manage our grass from April on will have a big influence on milk fat percentages. If grass is very lush, high in protein, low in dry matter and low in fibre then it can tend to pass through cows too fast and induce sub-acute ruminal acidosis resulting in sub-optimal butter fats. The inclusion of quality fibre in diets well in advance of feeding this top-quality grass to prepare the rumen can prove to be a very wise strategy. It is often too late when fats collapse as the damage is already done at that stage. This fibre can be in the form of forages such as straw, maize silage or whole crop along with including digestive fibres in significant proportions through any concentrates being fed. Oily bye products tend to suppress fats when cows are on top quality grass and as such should be avoided.

Obviously, in the current climate, any feeds used in a buffer must be assessed in terms of value for money. Some concentrate ingredients have increased in price significantly, while others are hard to source. Weigh up the cost of buffering grass well against underperformance in yield, solids and fertility.