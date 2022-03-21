Government urged to ban below-cost selling of food as growers 'forced' out of business

Farmer representatives have called on Government to "move quickly" to restore the ban on below-cost selling of food, as price compression at retail level has "forced growers out of business".

The Irish Farmers' Association has launched a report on the horticulture sector by economist Jim Power today, showing concerning trends in the number of vegetable growers in Ireland.

The most recent National Field Vegetable Census showed that the number of field vegetable growers fell from 377 in 1999 to 165 in 2014, a reduction of nearly 60%.

Intense pressure on producers

Speaking as the 'Retail Price Compression Threatens the Viability of Irish Horticulture' report was published, IFA president Tim Cullinan said that from anecdotal evidence, "it is clear that this trend has continued in recent years".

Mr Cullinan said that the inputs crisis at farm level has become "far more severe" as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The report was launched at the farm of tomato growers Matt and John Foley in Rush, Co Dublin, whose gas bill "is running far higher than this time last year" Mr Cullinan said.

"Like all growers, they can only recover their costs from the price they are paid," Mr Cullinan said.

"The analysis contained in the report shows very clearly the intense pressure on primary producers of food in general, but horticultural produce in particular.

"Retail price compression has forced many producers out of business and many more will be forced out of business if the imbalance in pricing power in the supply chain is not addressed."

According to the IFA, the price compression is due to "significant competition" from imports, and the "growing concentration and inordinate market power of a small number of very powerful retailers".

Jim Power said that since 2011, CSO data shows that the average retail price of food fell by 9% in real terms.

Over the same period, overall consumer prices increased by 13%. Over the past 12 months, food prices increased by just 1.6%, while aggregate agricultural input prices increased by 9.2%.

According to the report, many farmers have been forced out of business and many more will follow, unless strong intervention in the market occurs.

Food ombudsman

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue will this week seek Cabinet approval for drafting legislation to create an office to monitor transparency in the food supply chain, bringing the establishment of a food ombudsman-type office a step closer.

The IFA has called for this office to have "strong powers" that will guarantee farmers a "fair share of the retail price".

There is a strong need for a significant rebalancing of power in the food supply chain, to deliver a price for primary producers that would ensure their future viability, the association added.

According to the IFA, the powers given to the ombudsman should include:

Full powers of investigation of margins in the various components of the food supply chain. IFA calls for a ‘retail charter’ to be signed up to by all retailers that would guarantee primary producers a certain margin above the cost of production.

The tendering process must be changed in order to give certainty to primary producers and enable them to deal with the impact of unpredictable seasonality on food production.

Retailers should not be allowed to put their supply up for tender every year, as this causes unsustainable uncertainty for primary producers, the IFA said. The regulator should have the power to examine tenders to ensure that primary producers are paid a fair price.

It must have regulatory oversight on labelling to ensure that mislabelling that confuses the provenance of product is not allowed to happen.

A ban on below-cost selling must be introduced.

Mr Cullinan added: “The importance and potential of horticulture is recognised in official policy strategy, but if proper supports are not given to the sector, then the plans will not materialise and a considerable opportunity will be lost for rural Ireland."