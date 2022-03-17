Farmer representatives meet with processors to discuss poultry industry concerns

Farmer representatives have met with processors to discuss the big concerns for producers in the poultry industry.

Nigel Sweetnam, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s poultry chairman, said the meeting — which was attended by the IFA and processors Western Brand, Manor Farm, and Shannon Vale Foods — was “very positive”, with processors committing to continue discussions with the IFA.

The meeting, also attended by Meat Industry Ireland, centred around the rising price of gas and the availability of feed.

“Our big concern is the availability of feed and that poultry would be prioritised if feed scarcity becomes an issue,” Mr Sweetnam said.

“It’s not just all about price, it’s about supply year in, year out.

“It’s something as a nation we all have to look into and the political pressure that we’re getting now around to keep the shelves stocked is going to be a big issue going forward.”

It follows the IFA writing to the three processers, a letter which is understood to have asked for an extra 15c a chicken to cover rising input costs, along with 2c per egg.

This came a month after the IFA led overnight demonstrations at two Dunnes Stores locations in Cork and Monaghan earlier this year, in a bid to get cost recovery for farmers as input prices rise at farm level.

These were the most recent in a series of farmer protests led by the association outside retailers.

Food ombudsman

Meanwhile, farmers continue to await the introduction of legislation to establish a new office of a national food ombudsman to enforce the Unfair Trading Practices Directive and to have a role in analysing and reporting on price and market data in Ireland.

The Irish Examiner has sought information on when Minister for the Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will bring forward this primary legislation.

However, it is understood that the general scheme of the bill for the establishment of the new office will be submitted to Government “shortly” for approval to draft the bill.

In April 2021, Mr McConalogue signed a statutory instrument that transposed the UTP Directive into Irish law.

At the time, he also established the UTP enforcement authority in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on an interim basis pending the finalisation of the primary legislation for the new office.

In September 2021, he signed into law another statutory instrument that will give effect in Irish law to additional price reporting obligations for the meat and dairy sectors.

“This is an initiative which aims to improve food market price transparency in the EU,” Mr McConalogue said.

Mr McConalogue responded to a recent parliamentary question saying that when the new food ombudsman or equivalent is established, not only will it take over the enforcement functions of the interim authority that is in place since 2021, but also to “carry out a price reporting and market analysis function for the agri-food supply chain in Ireland, a function I believe will bring greater transparency to the sector”.

“Increased availability of market information will strengthen the position of primary producers and other smaller suppliers in the agricultural and food supply chain,” Mr McConalogue said.

Budget 2022 provides an allocation of €4m for the establishment of the new office, to provide for initial staffing, set up costs, and premises.

Mr McConalogue said that budgetary requirements for the office will be monitored on an ongoing basis in consultation with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

President of the IFA Tim Cullinan has called for the legislation for the new office to be brought to the floor of the Dáil before the end of this month.

He told a recent meeting of the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine however that there is “no point” in introducing this legislation if it is not “targeted in the right direction”.

“By that I mean the person appointed must have the power to ascertain where the margin is at,” Mr Cullinan said.

“We know one thing for certain, the margin is not with the farmer at present.

“We are open and transparent,” he said.

“We are willing to show our margin.”

Mr Sweetnam told the same meeting that poultry farmers “have to get cost recovery” — and that is only to maintain their margin.

“We are not looking to improve our margin. In the long term, we are looking for the regulator in order that we are not in this situation,” Mr Sweetnam added.