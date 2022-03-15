Ireland's new Nitrates Directive ramps up rules for spreading

A longer closed period for spreading both chemical and organic fertiliser, a 10% reduction in the chemical fertiliser limit applied nationally, and a stronger focus on compliance and enforcement, are all among the measures included in Ireland’s new Nitrates Directive.

The new action programme came into effect Friday and will run until the end of 2025, with an interim review taking place in 2023.

From this year, all slurry must be spread by October 8, with plans to move the closed date forward a week to October 1 in 2023.

However, in years where certain criteria (set to be published by the start of September) are met, spreading will be permitted until October 15.

Announcing the changes, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said: “Protecting and improving water quality is a national priority in Ireland, and this action programme has new strengthened measures that will help to achieve this.

“Farmers play a key role in improving water quality and this new set of measures, will further enhance this and help Ireland meet its water quality targets as set out in Ireland’s river basin management plan.”

The Good Agricultural Practice Regulations give effect to the requirements in the Nitrates Directive in Ireland and are a critical piece of legislation implemented by farmers on their farms.

The measures were developed following three consultation periods and receipt of over 700 submissions from the public and stakeholders. A jointly chaired (D/HLGH and D/AFM) expert group considered the submissions and made recommendations on changes to the programme which have been accepted by both ministers.

Charlie McConalogue said: “The finalisation of the fifth nitrates action programme paves the way for a formal vote on Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation next week.

“Securing the Nitrates Derogation is a key priority for Ireland and a key priority of mine as it helps protect and enhance our water quality while protecting our farmers.

“All farmers have an important role to play in protecting and improving our water and environment, particularly those farming intensively, and securing the derogation will give clarity for more intensive farmers. Securing the Derogation will help us build on our already good water quality into the future.”

The European Commission’s implementing decision regarding Ireland’s application for an extension of its Nitrates Derogation will be subject to a vote of EU states. This vote is due to take place today (March 17).

If a successful vote is secured, the derogation will be incorporated into the new Action Programme.

A statement issued by the ministers added: “The illegal invasion by Russia of Ukraine is having particular impacts on the agricultural sector in Ireland, including the availability and cost of fertilisers.

“The measures in the nitrates action programme are essential to protecting water quality and to securing the derogation; as well as leading to a reduction in dependency on chemical fertilisers.”

New rules

Changes outlined include:

The establishment of a register of Chemical Fertiliser Sales by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for 2023;

Improving Compliance and Enforcement —The EPA will develop and implement a national agricultural inspection programme for local authorities. These inspections will be more targeted and risk-based with a stronger focus on compliance and follow-up enforcement. DAFM will increase derogation inspections from 5 to 10%;

Slurry and soil water storage and management — dates of closed period extended;

Livestock excretion rates – Three new excretion rate bands are being introduced which will be calculated as 80kg/ha, 92 kg/ha and 106 kg/ha; This means that to remain below the maximum permitted organic nitrogen loads of 250 kg/ha in derogation, there will have to be fewer cows per hectare;

Chemical fertiliser control — This will start with a 10% reduction of chemical nitrogen applied nationally and may be increased to a 15% reduction nationally after the midterm interim review of the programme;

A planned review of management and oversight of sewage and industrial sludges;

P Build-Up — This is available to farmers above 130kg/ha;

Green cover on tillage ground — To reduce any potential losses of nutrients post-harvest cultativation/ crop sewing will happen within tighter timelines. Further measures will be introduced in the coming months to address concerns on loss of feeding areas for birds;

Crude protein in concentrate feeds – a maximum crude protein content of 15% is allowed in concentrate feedstuff fed to grazing livestock between April 15 and September 30;

Organic matter determination — from 2022, all soils greater than 20% organic matter are required to be soil tested for organic matter;

Soil tests are compulsory for holding above 170kg/ha by 2022, and by 2023 for holdings above 130kg/ha and for sown arable land;

Grazing land management — for nutrient planning the stocking rate for commonage is 50kg/ha; and

Phased approach for Low Emission Slurry Spreading (2023-2025) for farms above 100kg/ha and must also be used for the application of pig slurry.

Support vital for farmers to comply

Irish Farmers’ Association environment and rural affairs chairman Paul O’Brien said that support will be vital to enable farmers to comply with the new measures.

“The new Nitrates Programme will have significant implications for farmers across all sectors. Some of the new measures have financial implications and it is going to be important that farmers are supported either through grant aid or Accelerated Capital Allowance (ACA) schemes to meet the greater environmental standards, which will benefit the entire country,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said this year is shaping up to be “incredibly challenging” across all farming sectors.

“The renewed focus on food security has to underpin all policy decisions in farming,” he said.

“It’s important that the Department is cognisant of the challenges facing farmers and takes this into account during the transition to the new NAP.

He said it was very disappointing that the Department had introduced the measure to reduce total N to 2.4 kg/N (from 5 kg/N).

“This will have massive implications for farmers who export slurry,” he said.

“There are a number of significant changes that farmers need to start planning for now that will be introduced on January 1, 2023. This includes the compulsory usage of LESS for all farmers operating above 150kg livestock N/ha,” he said.

O’Brien stressed it was important dairy farmers understood the impact of the new banded excretion rates on their farms.

The calculation of Organic N and P production will be calculated on a rolling three-year average, with the first calculation period 2020-2022.