Ireland's new Nitrates Directive ramps up rules for spreading

Changes outlined include:
- The establishment of a register of Chemical Fertiliser Sales by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for 2023;
- Improving Compliance and Enforcement —The EPA will develop and implement a national agricultural inspection programme for local authorities. These inspections will be more targeted and risk-based with a stronger focus on compliance and follow-up enforcement. DAFM will increase derogation inspections from 5 to 10%;
- Slurry and soil water storage and management — dates of closed period extended;
- Livestock excretion rates – Three new excretion rate bands are being introduced which will be calculated as 80kg/ha, 92 kg/ha and 106 kg/ha; This means that to remain below the maximum permitted organic nitrogen loads of 250 kg/ha in derogation, there will have to be fewer cows per hectare;
- Chemical fertiliser control — This will start with a 10% reduction of chemical nitrogen applied nationally and may be increased to a 15% reduction nationally after the midterm interim review of the programme;
- A planned review of management and oversight of sewage and industrial sludges;
- P Build-Up — This is available to farmers above 130kg/ha;
- Green cover on tillage ground — To reduce any potential losses of nutrients post-harvest cultativation/ crop sewing will happen within tighter timelines. Further measures will be introduced in the coming months to address concerns on loss of feeding areas for birds;
- Crude protein in concentrate feeds – a maximum crude protein content of 15% is allowed in concentrate feedstuff fed to grazing livestock between April 15 and September 30;
- Organic matter determination — from 2022, all soils greater than 20% organic matter are required to be soil tested for organic matter;
- Soil tests are compulsory for holding above 170kg/ha by 2022, and by 2023 for holdings above 130kg/ha and for sown arable land;
- Grazing land management — for nutrient planning the stocking rate for commonage is 50kg/ha; and
- Phased approach for Low Emission Slurry Spreading (2023-2025) for farms above 100kg/ha and must also be used for the application of pig slurry.
Irish Farmers’ Association environment and rural affairs chairman Paul O’Brien said that support will be vital to enable farmers to comply with the new measures.
“The new Nitrates Programme will have significant implications for farmers across all sectors. Some of the new measures have financial implications and it is going to be important that farmers are supported either through grant aid or Accelerated Capital Allowance (ACA) schemes to meet the greater environmental standards, which will benefit the entire country,” he said.
Mr O’Brien said this year is shaping up to be “incredibly challenging” across all farming sectors.
“The renewed focus on food security has to underpin all policy decisions in farming,” he said.
“It’s important that the Department is cognisant of the challenges facing farmers and takes this into account during the transition to the new NAP.
He said it was very disappointing that the Department had introduced the measure to reduce total N to 2.4 kg/N (from 5 kg/N).
“This will have massive implications for farmers who export slurry,” he said.
“There are a number of significant changes that farmers need to start planning for now that will be introduced on January 1, 2023. This includes the compulsory usage of LESS for all farmers operating above 150kg livestock N/ha,” he said.
O’Brien stressed it was important dairy farmers understood the impact of the new banded excretion rates on their farms.
The calculation of Organic N and P production will be calculated on a rolling three-year average, with the first calculation period 2020-2022.