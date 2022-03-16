Warnings almost a third could quit pig sector as losses expected to reach €160m

Farmers are primarily calling for the government to establish, without delay, a state-administered fund to provide an immediate cash injection to pig farmers to avoid the demise of the sector at primary and processing level.
This fund will be jointly funded by a state contribution along with a long-term fund sourced by way of a new statutory levy.
The levy would be compulsory on all farmers producing finished pigs within the sector and would be charged at 90 cents per pig (the equivalent of around 1 cent/kg) on all pigs slaughtered in the Republic or exported to the North. Based on the 2021 output, this would generate a revenue stream of around €3.6m/annum based on the expected output of approximately 4m pigs a year.
Based on a 14-year payback period, this constitutes a direct farmer contribution of around €50m.
They are calling for a commitment from the State to initially fund the farmer contribution of €50m along with an additional upfront funding from the State of €50m. The former will be repaid by the revenue from the newly-established statutory levy.