Macra calls on public to support members’ charity cycle from Mizen to Malin

'Get on your bike and start peddling'
26 Macra members from across the country have committed to the five-day cycle, with three of these undertaking to do it in 48 hours.

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 16:53
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Macra na Feirme is calling for support for its charity cycle that is taking place this summer.

Macra members from around the country have committed to a five-day, 670km journey from Mizen Head, Co Cork to Malin Head, Co Donegal this May.

The event is in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, Make the Moove and Embrace Farm.

Macra na Feirme Munster vice president Elaine Houlihan, who will be taking part in the cycle, is looking for support for the event, as cancer and mental health are “issues that impact every farm family across Ireland”.

“It’s vital to support each other and raise awareness,” Ms Houlihan said.

“My life, like so many others, was personally affected by cancer as my grandmother passed away after a long battle with the disease.

“As Munster vice president, I’m also acutely aware of the mental health challenges, especially for young people in rural communities.”

Ms Houlihan said that there are many members who contact her with concerns “on a daily basis”.

“We need to break the taboo and stigma around talking about mental health and treat it as a serious challenge for rural communities,” Ms Houlihan continued.

“We’re delighted to see so many cyclists joining us, with 26 Macra members from across the country committing to the five-day cycle and three of these undertaking to do it in 48 hours.

“We’ve been very lucky as well in the support we’ve received from sponsors and we’re hoping to keep raising funds in the coming months to support all the charities.”

Ms Houlihan told the Irish Examiner that since being elected to her current role in 2021, the Limerick woman is keen to “set a challenge every year”.

“It’s about getting people back out and get their social interactions going,” she said.

“It’s a massive physical challenge for myself. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to do and I think it’s something you’ll regret not doing.

“Last year, I did ‘11 Peaks in 11 Weeks’, we did it for Irish Community Air Ambulance. We raised €7,000.

“This year I’d be hoping we’d get over €20,000, if not more — but it’s a hard one because times are tough.”

For anyone thinking of taking part in the event, Ms Houlihan gave the following words of encouragement: “It’s such an approachable cycle this year because we’re not elite athletes, bar the three doing it in 48 hours, we’re doing it for the craic, we’re doing it to raise money for the charities, I think that’s the big thing.

“Get on your bike and start peddling.”

