Farm View: EU's RePower plan could spell opportunities for Irish AD

Irish farmers growing grass and other crops for production of biomethane has moved closer, with the EU decision to double the targeted production from sustainable biomass.

The decision is part of the EU’s RePowerEU plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI) welcomed the announcement, with chief executive PJ McCarthy saying the major shift in policy at European level will resonate across member states.

"Ireland lags well behind the rest of Europe in producing biomethane, and action is urgently required, in terms of capital grants to build anaerobic digestion plants, and introducing a renewable heat obligation scheme, as a fair and stable means to socialise costs and accelerate the deployment of anaerobic digestion biomethane to address the security of supply and energy prices,“ he said.

Report after report has identified Ireland as having the best potential for growth for biogas production in the EU.

Recently, Devenish Nutrition and KPMG Sustainable Futures said agricultural biogas can be delivered sustainably and at scale, helping to reduce farm emissions of greenhouse gases, and decarbonising Ireland’s energy system, without reducing the national herd, disrupting food production, intensifying agricultural activities. or impacting on biodiversity.

Their report (commissioned by Gas Networks Ireland) examined the production of gas from slurry and grass silage.

It said the application of slurry to land would reduce, but the biogas digestate by-product could displace chemical fertilisers, thus decreasing ammonia and nitrous oxide emissions and improving soil quality and soil carbon sequestration.

Ireland's National Energy and Climate Plan has set a target of 1.6 TeraWatt Hours of indigenous biomethane injected annually into the gas grid by 2030.

The Devenish Nutrition/KPMG Sustainable Futures report says achieving the 1.6TWh target would bring carbon dioxide savings of 320,000 tonnes, and biomethane digestate used as fertiliser could reduce nitrous oxide emissions by 37%.

Replacing all nitrogen use with digestate on beef farms could reduce on-farm emissions by 25%, and by 66% on dairy farms (in conjunction with growing multi-species swards).

But the journey to biogas/biomethane has barely started.

Gas Networks Ireland introduced biomethane into Ireland’s gas network more than two years ago.

“Although the quantity is currently small, it is beginning to seamlessly replace natural gas and is fully compatible with existing appliances, technology and vehicles,” said the company’s Director of Customer and Business Development, David Kelly.

He added: “We strongly welcome the Commission’s ambition to increase the production and use of renewable gases throughout Europe, which will play a key role in meeting national and EU climate action targets as well as making us less reliant on fossil fuels."

Biomethane is a carbon-neutral renewable gas that can be made from farm crops and food waste through anaerobic digestion. The Renewable Gas Forum says biomethane is the only commercially and technically viable way for the agri-food and beverages sector to decarbonise its thermal processes.

It would also create 3,000 sustainable jobs, and just 2% of the country’s farmland would supply the raw material.

The Irish BioEnergy Association (IrBEA), and Cré (a forum to discuss composting and anaerobic digestion) have a vision of 25 biogas plants near the gas grid, with feedstock primarily from agricultural products and residues. Each plant would require feedstock from farmers (paid €35 per tonne of grass fresh weight).

According to IrBEA, there has been “complete Government inaction” on realising Ireland’s huge bioenergy potential.

In the UK, and in many EU countries, Government support was made available to bridge the gap between the natural gas market price and the biogas production cost. However, the natural gas market price has shot up since then. Biomethane produced in Europe is now cheaper than natural gas.

The Department of Agriculture has hinted at a biogas pilot project, but biogas supporters want faster progress, saying a biogas industry could avoid millions of euros of EU fines imposed on Ireland for not delivering renewable energy commitments.

Earlier this year, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said his Department recognises the potential environmental benefits of anaerobic digestion.

Now, the European Commission will work with member states to identify the most suitable projects to meet RePowerEU objectives which include doubling the target for sustainable production of biomethane (to 35 billion cubic metres) by 2030. The European Biogas Association said this is feasible and cost-effective, but €80 billion in capital investments would be needed.

“It allows us to produce biomethane at a cost that is considerably lower than the natural gas price,” said a spokesperson.

The RePowerEU aim is to reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two thirds before the end of this year, by diversifying gas supplies, speeding up the roll-out of renewable gases, and replacing gas in heating and power generation.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We must become independent from Russian oil, coal and gas. We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us.” She discussed RePowerEU with European leaders last week.

The EU imports 90% of its gas, with Russia providing around 45% of those imports, plus 25% of oil imports and 45% of coal imports.

EU farmers say RePowerEU bids to take biomethane from three billion cubic metres now to 35 billion cubic metres, requiring unprecedented mobilisation of sustainable certified biomass, mostly from farms. The farming sector stands ready, said the Copa and Cogeca farmer and co-op groupings, which also pointed out the role of farm buildings for the RePowerEU aim to triple rooftop solar energy.

Copa and Cogeca welcomed the EU’s stated ambition to shorten procedures for granting permits for renewable energy projects, saying farmers have been faced with intolerable red tape.