Beef trade: Unprecedented demand for March

A short working week has piled pressure on the beef factories to get sufficient throughput to maintain their output of filling orders on their books for beef.

The national holiday today, for St Patrick’s Day celebrations, has reduced slaughtering at the plants to three days, which is a scenario not welcomed by the bosses at the factories who are under pressure to maintain throughput.

Such is the unprecedented demand for beef — never before experienced at the current level in mid-March — that any downtime on the line is enough to pile pressure on their capability to fill all orders.

That is despite the intake for last week, which topped 39,000 head, being a new all-time record for weekly springtime intake.

Suppliers are reporting that some of the factory agents are looking for delivery of the cattle to the factories as soon as possible, and that hunger for cattle strengthens the seller’s hand on price.

There is a feeling emerging this week that the prices are close to, or may have just about, reached their peak. While the price has improved at the lower end of the scale, it is an “as you were” situation for the higher prices this week.

Factories offering a base of 455 cents/kg for steers this week find no ‘bite’ for acceptance by producers. In general, the processors are having to pay a base of 460 cents/kg to get the stock.

Some suppliers are reporting deals at a few cents/kg more, but it is a hard battle, except in the north-west region, where the prices are running 10-15 cents/kg higher than further south.

Moving stock from the South to benefit is always a consideration which has to be balanced against the higher cost of transport and any potential effects of the longer travelling time.

Heifers have steadied on a fairly general base of 470 cents/kg with a sprinkle of deals on a base of up to 475 cents/kg this week, with a stone wall resistance from the factories in the lower half of the country particularly of conceding above that.

Similar to the steers, prices are worth at least 10 cents/kg more in the north-west.

The young bulls are in good demand at around five cents/kg more than the similar grade of steer this week, depending on age.

The catering trade is now in full swing, which is being reflected in the demand for manufacturing beef and boosting the trade for cows.

The quality R grade cows are continuing to make 420-430 cents/kg in general and up to 440 cents/kg are being paid at the top of the market.

As mentioned, the supply last week was a new record at 39,115 head.

That is more than 5,000 ahead of the same week in 2021.

The increase was spread across all categories of stock. The supply of cows is up by one-third on last year at 8,109 head. The kill also included 13,377 steers, 10,330 heifers, and 2,590 young bulls.

Lamb trade

There is a steady tone to the trade at the factories this week with prices holding at the level of last week across the country.

Demand for supplies remains very strong at the processors and the availability continues tight after a demanding first ten weeks of 2022 has put pressure on stocks available on the farms.

The recovery in the prices over recent weeks has been fully maintained, but there is still a difference of around 15 cents/kg across the range of quotes from the factories.

While most of the factories quoting this week are offering 675 cents/kg, there is a quote of 690 cents/kg from one of the processors, but some have chosen to play their cards closer to their chest for this week at least and hold silent on their quote.

As usual, above the quoted prices is being paid by the processors to get sufficient intake and suppliers are reporting 15-30 cents/kg over as achievable before parting with their stock.

The general run of prices being paid for hoggets is ranging from 700-710 cents/kg, according to suppliers with some deals for up to 725 cents/kg being reported.

With supply remaining tight and demand showing no sign of easing, everything is on the table when it breaks down to negotiating a deal.

Suppliers are meeting some resistance from the processors to the upwards run on prices, so other means of improving returns have come into play.

Weight has become a factor for the hoggets, many of which arriving at the factories now are scaling above the cut off point. Some deals are being struck for higher cut off weights with every extra kg worth another €7 a head. It is understood that some contribution towards the cost of transport has also become part of the deal package for some sellers.

The live trade at the marts continued very strong on Monday with full clearances of small entries.

There was 300 head on offer at Kilkenny, where both the butcher and factory lots peaked at €113 over.

Butchers paid a top price of €166 for a pen of fifteen weighing 56kg, while a pen of ten weighing 52kg sold for €165 and a pen of ten at 54kg also sold for €165.