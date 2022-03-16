Beef trade: Unprecedented demand for March

There is a steady tone to the trade at the factories this week with prices holding at the level of last week across the country.
Demand for supplies remains very strong at the processors and the availability continues tight after a demanding first ten weeks of 2022 has put pressure on stocks available on the farms.
The recovery in the prices over recent weeks has been fully maintained, but there is still a difference of around 15 cents/kg across the range of quotes from the factories.
While most of the factories quoting this week are offering 675 cents/kg, there is a quote of 690 cents/kg from one of the processors, but some have chosen to play their cards closer to their chest for this week at least and hold silent on their quote.
As usual, above the quoted prices is being paid by the processors to get sufficient intake and suppliers are reporting 15-30 cents/kg over as achievable before parting with their stock.
The general run of prices being paid for hoggets is ranging from 700-710 cents/kg, according to suppliers with some deals for up to 725 cents/kg being reported.
With supply remaining tight and demand showing no sign of easing, everything is on the table when it breaks down to negotiating a deal.
Suppliers are meeting some resistance from the processors to the upwards run on prices, so other means of improving returns have come into play.
Weight has become a factor for the hoggets, many of which arriving at the factories now are scaling above the cut off point. Some deals are being struck for higher cut off weights with every extra kg worth another €7 a head. It is understood that some contribution towards the cost of transport has also become part of the deal package for some sellers.
The live trade at the marts continued very strong on Monday with full clearances of small entries.
There was 300 head on offer at Kilkenny, where both the butcher and factory lots peaked at €113 over.
Butchers paid a top price of €166 for a pen of fifteen weighing 56kg, while a pen of ten weighing 52kg sold for €165 and a pen of ten at 54kg also sold for €165.