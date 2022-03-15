Official figures confirm the soaring price of fertiliser

Costs more than doubled compared to 12 months ago
Official figures confirm the soaring price of fertiliser

The price of fertiliser has increased by 127% compared to January 2020. File Picture: O’Gorman Photography.

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 16:13

Fertiliser prices have more than doubled in the past year, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

According to the Agricultural Price Indices for January the price of fertiliser has increased by 127% compared to January 2020. While fertiliser saw the largest increase feed prices also jumped by 20% in the past year and energy costs for farmers have increased by 30%.

While input costs for farmers increased by 26.4% last year output prices rose by 16.9%. Milk prices rose 29.7% last year, potatoes prices rose 22.8% and cattle prices were up 10.5%.

Reacting to the figures, IFA President Tim Cullinan said the cost of fertiliser illustrates the very serious inputs crisis at farm level.

“Fertiliser is 127% more expensive than this time last year. At that price, farmers will find it very difficult to afford what’s needed to grow crops this year. As things stand, most co-ops and merchants have suspended sales of fertiliser so farmers don’t have access to what they need,” he said.

"The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue wants farmers to grow more, but this cannot be done if farmers cannot gain access to fertiliser at affordable prices," he said.

