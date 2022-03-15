Organic farming scheme deadline approaching

Farmers have until April 8 to apply online if they want to participate in the Organic Farming Scheme.

But they must first register with an organic certification body (OCB), or before the commencement date of their Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) contract.

There’s an annual fee to the certification body, which will help you prepare a conversion plan.

The paperwork for registering includes soil results of less than two years old.

At least three hectares are required to participate in the OFS, except for horticulture, in which the requirement is only one hectare.

For full rate payments, a stocking rate of at least 0.15 livestock units per hectare is required (reduced from the 2021 OFS threshold of 0.5 livestock units).

Payments are reduced pro-rata below 0.15 units.

The area at which farmers will receive higher payment has also been increased, from 60ha to 70ha.

Following application on the agfood.ie website for the OFS (before April 8), it will probably be October before applications are ranked and selected and approvals issued.

However, the Department of Agriculture anticipates that the €5m increase in OFS funding will accommodate all applicants, regardless of ranking.

If not (if there are more applications than expected), there will be higher ranking and a better chance of selection for younger farmers; higher stocking rates; farms with horticulture, cereals or dairy; or mixed farms.

In the meantime, applicants must choose organic or in-conversion on their Basic Payment Scheme application (deadline May 16).

Also, 2022 applicants must have an approved training course completed before November 1, 2022. This is a 25-hour course, the fee is about €220.

The OFS aims to offset the costs of converting a farm to organic, or provide a base maintenance payment to farmers engaging in organics after conversion.

It is an area-based payment, with separate “in conversion” and “full organic status” payment rates.

Tillage holdings, horticulture holdings and red clover swards are eligible for higher payments.

Applicants new to organic farming are eligible for a five-year contract, the first two years paid at the ‘’in conversion rate’’ and the remaining three years at ‘’full organic status’’ rate. Land parcels or farms already converted to organics are eligible for a three-year contract.

The per hectare “in conversion” payment rates for horticulture are €300 for under 6ha, €220 for 6-70ha, and €60 for over 70ha.

The per hectare “in conversion” payment rates for tillage are €260 for under 20ha, €220 for 20-70ha, €60 for over 70ha.

The per hectare “in conversion” payment rates for other farms (grassland) are €220 for 3-70ha, €60 for over 70ha.

The full organic status payment rates in horticulture are €200 for under 6ha, €170 for 6-70ha, and €30 for over 70ha. It’s €170 per ha for up to 70ha of tillage, and €30 over 70ha.

It’s €170 per ha for 3-70ha on other holdings (grassland) and €30 over 70ha. There’s a top-up of €30 for up to 10ha of red clover.

In the CAP Strategic Plan, Ireland has proposed a five-fold increased budget of €256 million for organic farming from 2023, compared to €56m in the current CAP.

Therefore, payments per ha are likely to increase. But farmers who start the OFS this year will automatically qualify for any higher payment in 2023 and subsequent years of their contract.

Also currently available to organic farmers is the organic capital investment scheme (OCIS).

This is part of the TAMS II scheme.

The investment ceiling is €80,000 (excluding VAT) and farmers can get 40-60% grant aid on their investment. Eligible equipment includes animal housing, mowers, dung spreaders, seeders, loaders, toppers, and polytunnels.

The EU goal is for 25% of agricultural land to be organic by 2030. Only 9.1% was farmed organically in 2020.

In 2020, Ireland had only 1,777 organic farming operators (up from 1,725 in 2018), with 1.6% of the land.

This is one of the lowest proportions in the EU.

The highest shares of organic farm areas are in Austria (25%), Estonia (22%), and Sweden (20%).

The share is below 5% in eight Member States, with the lowest shares in Ireland and Malta.

The Irish aim is to go to 7.5% organic by 2030. Hence the proposed strong backing and government commitment to organic farming for the next eight years.