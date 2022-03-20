95-acre farm in Limerick would suit dairy, beef or even hobby farmers

Coming under the hammer on Wednesday, March 23, at 3pm is a 95-acre farm near the village of Kildimo.

The public auction will be held at the Limerick City offices of selling agents GVM Auctioneers on Glentworth Street, just a 15-minute drive from the location of the farm for sale.

The holding contains approximately 45 acres of top-quality grazing land, which is well fenced and laid out in easily managed divisions. The remaining 50 acres consists of mature woodland and overgrowth.

“What you have of good farming land is very good,” said selling agent John O’Connell.

It’s elevated land with nice views from it too, so there’s good site potential with it.

Access to the property is very good. There is extensive road frontage and easy access to the N69, making it an attractive investment option from a number of perspectives.

The farm adjoins a lake and there is a natural water supply. According to the selling agents, it is an ideal holding for just about any agricultural enterprise – be it dairying, beef cattle or even use as a hobby farm.

One suspects that representatives of each branch of farming will be represented on the day in Limerick City Centre in just under a weeks’ time.

“The interest has been good,” said Mr O’Connell. “And that’s a result of where it’s located... when you’re that close to the city, you’re going to get that level of interest.”

The auction will be simultaneously online while the ‘real’ one is going on. The reserve is set at €500,000 (€5,260/acre) – a reasonable figure reflecting the varying quality of the land in question leaving an attractive option for someone with plans to live on the property while bringing the overgrown land up to a better level over time.