Longer closed periods for spreading and 10% reduction in national fertiliser use in new Nitrates Directive

Ireland's new Nitrates Directive includes a longer closed period for spreading both chemical and organic fertiliser, a 10% reduction in the chemical fertiliser limit applied nationally, and a stronger focus on compliance and enforcement.

The new Action Programme comes into effect from today, March 11, and will run until the end of 2025, with an interim review taking place in 2023.

From this year, all slurry must be spread by October 8, with plans to move the closed date forward a week to October 1 in 2023.

However, in years where certain criteria (set to be published by the start of September) are met, spreading will be permitted until October 15.

Announcing the changes this evening, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said: “Protecting and improving water quality is a national priority in Ireland, and this Action Programme has new strengthened measures that will help to achieve this.

“Farmers play a key role in improving water quality and this new set of measures, will further enhance this and help Ireland meet its water quality targets as set out in Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan."

The Good Agricultural Practice Regulations gives effect to the requirements in the Nitrates Directive in Ireland and is a critical piece of legislation implemented by farmers on their farms.

The measures were developed following three separate consultation periods and receipt of over 700 submissions from the public and stakeholders. A jointly chaired (D/HLGH and D/AFM) Expert Group considered the submissions and made recommendations on changes to the Programme which have been accepted by both Ministers.

Minister McConalogue said “The finalisation of the 5th Nitrates Action Programme paves the way for a formal vote on Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation next week.

"Securing the Nitrates Derogation is a key priority for Ireland and a key priority of mine as it helps protect and enhance our water quality while protecting our farmers.

"All farmers have an important role to play in protecting and improving our water and environment, particularly those farming intensively, and securing the derogation will give clarity for more intensive farmers. Securing the Derogation will help us build on our already good water quality into the future.”

The European Commission’s Implementing Decision regarding Ireland’s application for an extension of its Nitrates Derogation will be subject to a vote of EU Member States. This vote is due to take place on March 17, 2022.

If a successful vote is secured, the derogation will be incorporated into the new Action Programme.

A statement issued by the ministers added: “The illegal invasion by Russia of Ukraine is having particular impacts on the agricultural sector in Ireland, including the availability and cost of fertilisers.

"The measures in the Nitrates Action Programme are essential to protecting water quality and to securing the derogation; as well as leading to a reduction in dependency on chemical fertilisers.”

Changes include:

• Register of Chemical Fertiliser Sales to be established by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for 2023

• Improving Compliance and Enforcement –The EPA will develop and implement a National Agricultural Inspection Programme for local authorities. These inspections will be more targeted and risk-based with a stronger focus on compliance and follow-up enforcement. DAFM will increase derogation inspections from 5 to 10%

• Slurry and Soil Water Storage and Management – dates of closed period extended

• Livestock Excretion Rates – Three new excretion rate bands are being introduced which will be calculated as 80kg/ha, 92 kg/ha and 106 kg/ha. This means that to remain below the maximum permitted organic nitrogen loads of 250 kg/ha in derogation, there will have to be less cows per ha

• Chemical Fertiliser Control – This will start with 10% reduction of chemical nitrogen applied nationally and may be increased to a 15% reduction nationally after the midterm interim review of the programme

• Sewage/Industrial Sludges – There will be a review of management and oversight

• P Build-Up – This is available to farmers above 130kg/ha

• Green Cover on Tillage Ground - To reduce any potential losses of nutrients post-harvest cultativation/ crop sewing will happen within tighter timelines. Further measures will be introduced in the coming months to address concerns on loss of feeding areas for birds

• Crude Protein in Concentrate Feeds – a maximum crude protein content of 15% is allowed in concentrate feedstuff fed to grazing livestock between 15 April and 30 September

• Organic Matter Determination - from 2022, all soils greater than 20% Organic Matter are required to be soil tested for Organic Matter

• Soil Tests are compulsory for holding above 170kg/ha by 2022, and by 2023 for holdings above 130kg/ha and for sown arable land

• Grazing Land Management – for nutrient planning the stocking rate for commonage is 50kg/ha and * Review of technical tables –Some tables have been updated with the most recent scientific evidence and some tables will be updated in time for the interim review when the scientific evidence is available

• Phased approach for Low Emission Slurry Spreading (2023-2025) for farms above 100kg/ha and must also be used for the application of pig slurry