Tara McCarthy to step down as Bord Bia CEO

Bord Bia has announced that its CEO Tara McCarthy is to step down from her role later this year.

Having held the role for the last five years, Ms McCarthy will take up a new position in the private sector in June 2022.

Ms McCarthy said she is "very grateful for the wonderful privilege" she had in leading Bord Bia.

"The wider agri-food industry faces many challenges, but thanks to the amazing people that work in and with the industry, it continues to thrive," she said.

Bord Bia chairman Dan MacSweeney paid tribute to Ms. McCarthy, saying: “On behalf of the board of Bord Bia, I wish Tara the very best for the future and thank her for her tremendous efforts and for her dedication and commitment to our client companies and the food, drink, and horticulture sector."

Search for a successor

The search for a successor to Ms McCarthy begins immediately, Mr MacSweeney added, and, in the interim, he has "full confidence in the leadership team in Bord Bia to continue to successfully execute our new and exciting strategy".

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue thanked Ms McCarthy for "her energy, leadership and commitment to Bord Bia and the wider agri-food industry".

"She has guided the organisation and supported the industry through many challenges, including the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr McConalogue said.

"Tara has nurtured top talent, as well as building Ireland’s voice in thought leadership on sustainability, with benefits for the sector as a whole.

"Tara has focused on developing new markets while building on existing ones to the benefit of our world-class primary producers, farm families and fishers."

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon commended Ms McCarthy for being a "strong advocate for our agri-food sector and sustainable food production".

"She has helped to build trust and confidence in Irish food, promoting Irish products here and around the world by standing behind the producers of Ireland, supporting them to reach global markets," he added.

Ms McCarthy thanked her colleagues in Bord Bia and Government, along with farmer and producer members for the support given to her throughout her time as CEO.

"I will continue to play my full part in Bord Bia until my departure and to ensure an orderly transition, I will work in partnership with the board as they begin the recruitment process for my successor," she said.