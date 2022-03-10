'Legal protection' wanted for economic sustainability of farmers

Farm lobby bodies have called for legal protection to ensure the “economic sustainability” of food producers.

Representatives from the Irish Farmers’ Association this week said they wanted to see the legislation establish a national food ombudsman or equivalent before the end of March.

The association is seeking a regulator with “real statutory powers of investigation and enforcement” to ensure equality in the food chain.

“We are bombarded with talk about sustainability. There are three pillars to sustainability — environmental, social, and economic sustainability,” IFA president Mr Cullinan told a recent Oireachtas committee meeting.

“Today in Ireland, we have legislation underpinning two of these pillars: environmental and social sustainability.

“This Government has the opportunity today and must give the new food regulator office legal powers that go beyond the unfair trading practices regulations."

UTP regulations to have 'minimal effect'

Budget 2022 committed €4m to the establishment of a food ombudsman office or equivalent.

Mr Cullinan said that “it must have authority to investigate and properly sanction those who breach the regulations".

He said it was vital the body ensured the farmer’s “position at the bottom of the food chain is not abused”, “as it has been for many years,” he added.

The EU Directive on Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) was transposed into Irish law in April 2021.

The Department of Agriculture then set up an enforcement authority as required under the directive.

The IFA said this was a “step in the right direction”, but that “on its own, the UTP regulations will have minimal effect”.

“There is no recognition of the price required to produce a head of cabbage, a kilo of carrots, a dozen eggs, a whole chicken, or a pound of rashers in the UTP regulations,” Mr Cullinan added.

The IFA was present at a recent meeting of the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food, and the marine to discuss the challenges facing the pig, poultry, and horticulture sectors in particular with regards to production costs and retail prices.

Apart from mushrooms, the majority of horticultural produce is for the domestic market, the IFA said.

Meanwhile, poultry production is “centred around servicing the home market, with some low-value offcuts exported”.

Transparency in the food chain

The Irish pig sector, while “generating significant export value”, is “reliant on the home market, predominantly the retail trade, for 50% of all sales”.

Robert Malone, IFA senior policy executive, said that the cost of production for the farmer “must be recognised in whatever is paid back with the wholesale price”.

“That is not happening now, and it is why we continuously see fresh produce in particular with fewer growers,” he added.

He said transparency is needed to “clearly see who is taking what from the value chain”.

“At least if there’s transparency, people will have to stand up and take account,” he said.

“That is not happening now and it is why we continuously see fresh produce in particular with fewer growers.

“We need legislation to make this food chain transparent, to open it up to see who gets what and to make sure there is fairness right through the food chain.

“If somebody is dealing directly with a processor and is not on the ground producing pigs or chickens, he or she is a step removed from the reality facing the farmer.”

Speaking at the meeting, Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard said that “it is obvious that the system is broken”.

He said that tying the farmer, the processor, and the retailer together to make sure farming at the primary level can be supported “is a significant issue”.

“We need to progress legislation to have the capability to tie all three together,” he added.

“I am concerned that the silver bullet that we have talked about, the ombudsman, and that person tying all three entities together within years will require a huge amount of work.”

Mr Cullinan said that “the UTP, in itself, will not resolve the issue”.

“I have been clear from the start that a number of things need to happen and the minister bringing forward primary legislation relating to a regulator is one part of it,” he added.

“The UTP is a softer approach but we need the legislation.”