Agricultural co-op donates €20,000 to help Ukrainians

Agricultural co-op, the FRS Network, has made a €20,000 donation to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The donation was made via Irish Red Cross who are delivering essentials like food and hygiene supplies to impacted families, supporting health facilities and working to repair vital infrastructure.

FRS Network said the donation was made in light of the unfolding humanitarian crisis and in the name of the many Ukrainians who have worked with the organisation over the years. They currently have several Ukrainian team members working with Herdwatch.

FRS Network’s panel for farm relief support also includes a number of workers who originally came from Ukraine, while their recruitment business, FRS Recruitment, has placed a number of Ukrainian candidates into employment.

The co-op is active in every county all across Ireland and incorporates a range of business units including FRS Farm Relief, FRS Fencing, FRS Recruitment, FRS Training, Herdwatch, Turas Nua, FRS Business Services, FRS Employability and Get the Shifts.

Pat Carey, Chair of the Irish Red Cross, said: “We are grateful to have received this significant donation from FRS Network – a donation which is needed given the developing situation in Ukraine. We have been greatly humbled by the level of generosity shown by the Irish people since the outset of this crisis.

"All of the donations are helping us to support the delivery of essentials to families and individuals who are facing massive upheaval, fear and loss on a daily basis. As the conflict escalates the human impact will intensify and we are appealing for more donations to help us help the people of Ukraine."

Ireland punches above its weight.

Since February 28, the Irish public has contributed over €13 million to our #UkraineCrisisAppeal, 9000 properties for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland through the IRC's Register of Pledges and Corporate Ireland has donated over €3 million pic.twitter.com/OaLxp4c9l9 — Irish Red Cross (@irishredcross) March 9, 2022

Colin Donnery, Group CEO of FRS Network, said: “What is happening in Ukraine is devastating.

“This is an unfolding humanitarian crisis which is going to be felt throughout Ukraine and far beyond. We are already seeing that first hand in FRS with several of our colleagues and friends being based in Ukraine and others having come to Ireland from that part of the world.

“In light of the unfolding crisis and the direct connection our organisation has to Ukraine, we wanted to try to help in some way. By working with the Irish Red Cross we hope this donation will help some of those who have been impacted by this crisis to get the food, medicine, shelter and water they need. We are also continuing to liaise directly with our team members on the ground to see what other assistance we may be able to provide.

The way events are unfolding it does seem like a huge level of support will be needed for the people of Ukraine and obviously this is a situation we are following closely.

"We will be working with our teams across the country and in Ukraine to see what other help we can provide as this crisis continues – while hoping a peaceful and immediate resolution is found."

It follows the donation of computer equipment to local schools. Nineteen schools in Counties Tipperary, Laois, Offaly, Kerry, and Clare are enjoying the use of computers donated by the FRS Network.

The desktop computers became available during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, when most FRS employees moved away from the network of 20 offices nationwide, to work from home, using laptop computers.

The IT staff at FRS suggested to their bosses that donating the unused computers to schools would be a far more worthwhile endeavour than selling them.

Read More Plans to ensure farms are not hit by shortages

FRS Network Group CEO Peter Byrne, now retired, and Colin Donnery, the new Group CEO, agreed to the donation of the computers and went even further by committing to maximising the resources for schools by funding all the peripheral equipment, at a cost of €10,000.

The computers were collected from the offices of FRS and its Turas Nua subsidiary all over the country. Back at their Roscrea headquarters, the IT team replaced the hard discs with new ones and installed Windows 10 operating systems. Each computer was then equipped with a monitor, keyboard and mouse, and was Wi-Fi enabled.

Staff and students were delighted with the delivery of the computers and expressed their thanks to FRS Network.

Brendan Hanamy, Principal, Scoil Chronain Naofa, Dromakeenan, Roscrea, said: “Having the computer in the classroom and access to the internet and digital technologies develops the digital skills of the children and broadens their development opportunities. The children are practising their typing skills and researching articles for projects at the moment."

FRS (Farm Relief Services) is a farmer-owned co-op established in 1980 for the provision of skilled farm workers and farm managers.

Over 40 years, FRS have expanded into five divisions – farm services, fencing, recruitment, training, and the Herdwatch herd management software.