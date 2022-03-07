Stephen Cadogan: War could force relaxation of Green Deal

Significant pressures facing the EU’s agri-food sector after the Ukraine invasion were discussed by the 27 member states’ agriculture ministers by videoconference last week.

Following the meeting, the EU commissioner for agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, expressed his intention to:

Activate crisis monitoring tools, in particular, the European food security crisis preparedness and response mechanism, and the high-level working group on the pigmeat sector;

Consider exceptional measures for the sectors most affected by rising input costs;

Consider measures to secure and free up Europe’s production capacity in 2022, such as using fallow land for protein crops.

The Polish Commissioner said exceptional measures could include private storage aid (PSA) and the crisis reserve. PSA is an EU intervention to rebalance a disrupted market by reducing short-term oversupply.

The crisis reserve taken from farmers’ income support has been in place since 2013 to counteract market disruptions. However, it has never been used yet, and was returned to farmers each year. It might now be needed to ensure Europe’s food security in a time of war.

These measures will be discussed by the EU’s Special Committee on Agriculture, and at the next Agriculture and Fisheries Council on March 21.

Some member states called for a longer-term strategy and set of tools to improve the EU’s resilience and food sovereignty.

Ukraine alone accounts for 19% of EU wheat imports and 13% of oilseed imports.

But Ukraine’s supply chain has been halted by war.

The Ukrainian Grain Association’s appeal for humanitarian help from agri-businesses globally was re-tweeted by Mr Wojciechowski. They said they have lost their jobs, income, access to savings, homes, and in the worst cases, lives.

Many have been forced to separate from their migrating families, while those left behind are exposed to a crisis when their cash, food, fuel, and medical supplies are exhausted.

About half of the 2021 maize and sunflower oil harvests, and 25% of wheat, are still in Ukraine.

No one knows how much the 2022 Ukrainian crops will be impacted. Wheat, oilseed rape, and over half of the barley are winter crops in the ground already.

They need fertiliser and plant protection from April, and the harvest is from July to November.

Maize, sunflower, and pulses planting will start in April, if possible.

Russia and Ukraine together account for 30% of global wheat exports, 5% of crude oil, and 23% of ammonia, 17% of potash, 14% of urea, and 10% of phosphates (raw materials for fertiliser manufacturing).

Russia has a 35% natural gas market share in Europe.

Crippling financial sanctions will make it extremely difficult for Russia to export goods. Outright sanctions on food and energy are unlikely due to the humanitarian costs. Nevertheless, sanctions push up the prices of grain, oil, natural gas, and fertiliser.

According to analysts at Rabobank, Ukraine export disruptions are largely priced into export prices, but the impact on 2022 Ukraine crop production remains unknown, and prices have yet to come under the full pressure of disruption of Russian exports.

Higher fertiliser costs are extremely likely, and there is a risk of fertiliser exports facing direct sanctions (though unlikely for grains and oilseeds exports, due to humanitarian reasons). But banking sanctions may make any exports difficult.

“In the medium term, there’ll be a knock-on effect of the war on the capacity to produce food in Europe and elsewhere,” said French agriculture minister, Julien Denormandie, the current chair of the EU Council of agriculture ministers.

Taking part in the agriculture council, Ireland’s Minister Charlie McConalogue stressed the need to “maintain food security, for our own citizens, for the Ukrainian people, and in a wider international context”.

He welcomed Commissioner Wojciechowski’s readiness to make market supports available as required.

Highlighting Irish concerns, Mr McConalogue also said the planned EU Expert Group on pigmeat should meet to consider the implications of the Ukraine crisis coming on top of existing market difficulties Mr Wojciechowski said if food security is endangered, the commission may need to revisit the agri-food objectives of EU Green Deal policies.

According to a USDA analysis, the Green Deal could reduce EU agricultural production as much as 12%.

After the European Greens won a record number of European Parliament seats, Ursula Von der Leyen promised a European Green Deal within 100 days of taking office as EU Commission president.

In 2020, her Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius said, “Food security is no longer a major concern for the European Union”.

But war in Ukraine could force relaxation of Green Deal plans.