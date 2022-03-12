Brian Reidy: Tips for getting the most from your grass this spring

Following on from last's week's introduction to grazing and balancing grass management, this week's we''ll examine how to get the nuances of spring grazing right.

Early Lactation Nutrition pre and post grazing

Knowing the quality of all of the ingredients being fed to cows in the first few weeks of lactation is a good start.

It is worth remembering that if cows are out between morning and evening milking, then they will be eating approximately 30-35% of their total dry matter intake from grazed grass.

Grass silage or maize silage will make up another 35-40% of their total intake while in by night and concentrates will make up the remaining 25-30%.

As I have already highlighted numerous times, most grass silages made in 2021 are low in protein.

Make sure you are aware of how yours fares and take this into account when balancing your cows' diets.

A deficiency in dietary protein will depress overall intakes and suppress milk yield and quality. Conversely, excessive protein in early lactation will cause cows to enter ketosis, pushing them into negative energy, therefore, causing them to milk 'off their back'.

In early lactation, milkers' diets must include sufficient calcium and phosphorous to encourage saliva production for thorough digestion and if getting a lot of grass into cows then you can’t afford to forget Cal Mag.

Monitor milk protein as a key indicator of how well you are supplying energy to your cows and butter fats will be your guide as to how much fibre they are consuming and how efficient they are digesting that fibre.

Once cows are on grass full time then buffer feeding them with high energy forages such as maize silage or whole crop will optimise forage intake and complement grazed grass perfectly. Once grazing full time, you must reduce the parlour rations protein content as fast as possible too.

Grassland Management

As with all first rotations, allocating too much grass will result in a lot of waste, particularly in the first few days post-turnout as cows will tend to do a lot of walking.

It is always a better option to graze lower covers in the first few days of grazing as cows will do a better job at grazing these and waste much less of it. Once they are more settled and used to grazing then you can return to heavier covers.

In heavier soils or in the current wet weather, animals will also drag clay around on their legs dirtying swards. Poorly managed swards at this time of year can result in very low grass utilisation.

Multiple entrances to paddocks are so valuable when managing grass in difficult conditions.

The use of a strip wire and/or spur roads will obviously depend on ground conditions, access to gateways, water trough location and stocking rate.

Current grass quality

Due to extended grazing at the end of last season and good management, coupled with good growing conditions all winter there is little or no dead material at the base of swards this spring. Grass has a great colour and has been actively growing.

Having an appreciation of the quantity and quality of grass that is available to cows is so important in the current conditions. Where underfoot conditions are difficult, utilisation figures will be low.

Generally, the first rotation of grazing is the highest dry matter, highest fibre, lowest energy and lowest protein of any grazing throughout the year.