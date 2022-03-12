Denis Lehane: Calf rearers are the unsung heroes of farming

These days there are awards for most things in life. If you are good at something, and recognised in your field, in time you will probably receive an award for your efforts.

Be it writing a weighty book, lofting a heavy bowl, or cleaning out a dirty drain. Chances are, somewhere in the world, there is an award ceremony held to celebrate such achievements.

There is even, I believe, an award for being a Cork person. Can you imagine getting an award for something that most people would dearly love to be?

Anyway, my point is awards are commonplace. And I'm all for awards. The more the merrier in my book. I will never refuse a trophy or a cheque in the post. However, in one area of life awards and accolades are very sparse indeed. I am, of course, referring to farming.

And, in this regard, I am specifically referring to the calf rearer - the unsung hero of Irish agriculture. Like myself, a person who goes about his or her business, without pomp or ceremony; a person who keeps the head down and just gets on with it.

Well, it's about time the job was recognised.

And when I write in praise of the calf rearer, I'm not referring to the calves that are reared on the dairy farms of Ireland. Dairy farmers don't need award ceremonies for the work they do, their reward comes at the end of every month in the shape of a fine fat milk cheque.

They need an award like I need a third ear or a second belly button. There's no need to be gilding that lily. The dairy farmer is sitting pretty and well we know it.

The recipient of the award for calf rearer of the year must come from the ranks of those brave and noble farmers who rear calves without having the bonus of the cash cow.

The award must go to those who buy in the calf and the bag of milk replacer, and then, after praying a novena to St Jude, embark on the ambitious project of rearing the calf. The heroes I speak of are the farmers who will risk it all in the spring for a return in the great beyond.

Without a guarantee of profit, without the backing of a milk cheque, and the comfort that this gives, they gamble all on the calf. Award?! 'Tis a class of the Nobel Prize they should be given.

I tried calf rearing myself a number of years ago on this very farm. I gave it my all and I still have the scars to show for it. I threw in the towel, after making not a jot, but many still persist.

And at this time of the year, in particular, they are up to their armpits in work and milk relacer. It's time we took a moment to reflect on the great work that they do. And the tight profit margin that they are forced to work with.

So today I would like us to pause for a moment, to remove our caps, to lower our gaze, to raise our glass in honour and recognition of the calf rearer. Never in the history of Irish farming, has so much been done by so few.

Calf rearers of Ireland I salute you. Any awards you receive over the coming year are well and truly deserved.