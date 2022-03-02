World Ploughing Championship in Russia to be cancelled

'I would be very confident that will be the decision'
World Ploughing Championship in Russia to be cancelled

The event was scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on August 13 and 14 following a three-year gap because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 16:04
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The 67th World Ploughing Championship, which is due to take place in Russia later this year, is likely to be cancelled, the Irish Examiner understands.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in St Petersburg on August 13 and 14 following a three-year gap because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It last took place in Minnesota, USA, in 2019, and is set to return to Ireland in 2023.

The World Championships were planned to take place in Ireland in 2021 to coincide with the National Ploughing Association's 90th anniversary. General secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation Anna Marie McHugh told the Irish Examiner that the cancellation decision for the 2022 event will be finalised formally on Thursday night.

"If anything, we're ahead of the curve, insofar as pre the Ukrainian invasion, we already had emergency talks at world ploughing level, and we had scheduled a full board meeting to review the status of the event and since the invasion, the morning of the invasion, we rescheduled that meeting for Thursday of this week to make a decision,” Ms McHugh said.

"So the decision has to be finalised formally, and that will be done [on Thursday] night. While we initiated our process of cancellation from the beginning of last week, the actual formal cancellation will be taking place [on Thursday] night.” 

Ms McHugh said that based on her correspondence "from the board from 30 countries", there was "no question about the cancellation". "I would be very confident that will be the decision," she said.

"Our Russian colleagues have accepted the event can't go ahead. We sympathise massively with the Ukrainian situation," she added.

She also said: “We have Russian colleagues who are going through an atrocious situation right now too, they’ve worked so hard and for so many years to bring an event like this to Russia. They said themselves it can’t happen, but they’re the ordinary farming community.” 

A Fianna Fáil senator this week also called for the cancellation of the event “given the indefensible and increasingly aggressive military invasion of Ukraine by Russia”.

“People are disgusted at the actions of Vladimir Putin, who is a thug and unhinged dictator, and the Russian Government,” Timmy Dooley said.

Read More

Farm Finance: War in Europe's breadbasket - take action to protect your business

"I have been in contact with the farming community across Ireland and they are adamant that the World Ploughing Championships cannot be associated with the aggression and terror of the Russian State.”

Meanwhile, Mr Dooley's party colleague, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, is attending an informal meeting of EU agriculture ministers on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the potential consequences of the conflict for the European agri-food sector.

Mr McConalogue said the Irish Government "has been clear in its outright condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine".

"We are at the forefront of efforts across the UN to bring an end to this conflict and to hold Russia accountable, and we are fully supportive of EU sanctions on Russia," he added.

More in this section

Signpost: Joe's under pressure to get grazing targets back on track Signpost: Joe's under pressure to get grazing targets back on track
Signpost: Tim holds tight for the weather to change to suit grazing Signpost: Tim holds tight for the weather to change to suit grazing
Signpost: Setting up right now will help later in the year Signpost: Setting up right now will help later in the year
#Farming - Rural Life#UkraineWorld Ploughing ChampionshipPlace: Russia
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Richard Long on his farm at Knockaunbrandaun, Co Waterford.</p>

Signpost: Weight-gaining feed or expensive fibre?

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

SPECIAL REPORT

Fertiliser and Lime

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices