TDs call for €30m emergency aid package for Irish pig farmers

TDs have called for a €30m financial state aid package to be made available immediately for the pig sector.

The Dáil heard how the industry was experiencing “explosive production cost increases and falling revenues”.

Just last week, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced a €7m support scheme for pig producers, adding that the industry faced “unprecedented challenges due to a combination of low pigmeat prices and extraordinarily high input costs”.

“I believe it is the biggest package there has been for the sector at any stage over the country’s history and is a reflection of the challenge the sector is under at the moment,” Mr McConalogue said.

“It is also at the maximum level of €20,000 that can be awarded to any one farm under the state aid de minimis rules.”

'Drop in the ocean'

However, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, a member of the Rural Independent Group of TDs that brought the private members’ motion forward for a mini supplementary budget for farmers and rural communities, said the amount was a “drop in the ocean, and will not save many pig farms”.

He also criticised the Government for not making “additional supports available to other farmers” despite the financial pressures they are facing.

TD Marian Harkin said during the debate that the situation for farmers is “untenable”.

“While I welcome the €7m package for the pig industry, which will make a real difference, farmers are business people and they want an opportunity to make a living and to earn a living and not to have to rely on once-off Government payments,” she said.

“I accept that the €7m will help to keep many pig farmers afloat. I do not diminish its importance.

“But in the overall context, the year-to-year context, rather than the day-to-day context or the week-to-week context, farmers, primary producers, must be in a position to earn their living and to make some money from what they do, rather than having to call on the Government for a special fund or a unique response to a particular set of circumstances.

“The minister and I know that farmers are price takers. They have no real power, and they rely on state intervention. In this case, a regulator with powers of enforcement is needed.”

Speaking in the Dáil last week, TD Michael McNamara said that he is concerned that there is a “horrible precedent for Ireland producing a lot of food yet people not having food in Ireland”.

“Prices are rising but we know farmers in Ireland are very much at the mercy of multinationals and they are producing on a very tight margin,” Mr McNamara said.

“I want to know the Government is planning for that now to make sure that does not arise and we will not see food produced in Ireland being out of the reach of Irish consumers because of pressures on farmers. It is not that they are profiteering from this; very far from it.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week that he did not believe food security or food shortages are going to be a problem in Ireland.

“However, if what is happening with energy prices continues and if what is happening in Russia and Ukraine unfolds, then there is a real probability that the price of food will go up here in Ireland and in western Europe,” Mr Varadkar said.

On Wednesday, Mr McConalogue is attending a special meeting of EU agriculture ministers, discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what it means for gas, energy, fertiliser, and grain prices.