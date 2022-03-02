Factory trade: Beef prices are cushioning the rising production costs

Such is the accelerating market demand driving the prices forward that beef finishers are finding themselves almost in the same league as the Arabian oil tycoons with the world demand chasing their production.

It is not all that long ago that chasing a return of €5/kg for beef animals would have been more of a pipe dream than a possibility, and this week close to the benchmark has become near the norm than an aspiration.

It is helping to cushion some of their rising production costs over the past year.

But it is almost the exception that market returns for farm produce can be relied upon to come close to matching an upturn in the input costs for production. So far, 2022 is turning out to be one of those exceptional years.

Despite the supply of cattle to the factories being more akin to a strong autumn intake, the processors are being forced to compete for every available animal to maintain their intake to match their order books and prices continue to lift.

Anyone finishing quality Angus or Hereford are this week is a very strong position to command in excess of €5/kg before parting with their animals, when the strength of breed bonus is added to the base plus quality assurance.

The base for steers is being quoted at 445-450 cents/kg. It has become close to impossible for the processors to get steers for less than 450 cents/kg and there are some reports of a few cents/kg over being secured by some.

In the North-West, finishers are commanding 465-470 cents/kg for steers within specific factory specifications this week with a few cents/kg more being achievable for heifers.

Overall, the trade for heifers is on fire this week. The general run of base prices on offer is 460 cents/kg with some deals for 465 cents/kg being secured.

Angus-cross animals are commanding a breed bonus of up to 30 cents/kg and Hereford-cross, a bred bonus of slightly less, which added to the strength of base, plus Quality Assurance, comes to a strong return.

Prices offered for the young bulls have varied depending on the requirement at the particular factory. Quoted prices for R grade are ranging 440-450 cents/kg in general, with some reports of 460 cents/kg being achieved.

The cow prices have also benefited from the overall trend. Up to 440 cents/kg is being paid for quality R grade cows, while O grade are making 410-420 cents/kg.

The supply continues at around 5,000 head per week ahead of 2021. Last week's intake of 38,674 head was steady at recent weeks supply, with all categories up on last year.

There were 12,808 steers, 10,408 heifers, 8,128 cows and 2,923 young bulls supplied.

Lambs: Resistance in the lead up to Easter

The lamb trade continues very firm with the prices steadying at the level of recent weeks.

Processors are applying more resistance to further price increases, advising suppliers that the market returns cannot justify further growth in prices.

There is also a consciousness among the factories that Easter is less than two months away and the first of the new season crop should be coming on stream in around a month, although the scale to which breeders have been producing for the Easter market has declined heavily over recent years and supplies are likely to be low until closer to May.

The general run of prices being quoted by the factories this week range 650-670 cents/kg. The reality is that they are paying close to 700 cents/kg at the top of the market and more generally 675-690 cents/kg to get sufficient supplies this week.

The numbers on offer are not that strong, so the processors are closely monitoring balance of supply and demand without having to increase their prices.

The trade at the live sales at the marts on Monday was also easier than recent weeks, while the entries continue low.

There was 300 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, although the butchers paid up to €112 over for the tops of the hoggets.

The leading price was €166 for a pen of twelve weighing 54kg.