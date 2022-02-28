Study shows optimal soil phosphorus reduces fertiliser derived emissions

Getting soil phosphorus (P) levels right through a fertiliser programme can significantly reduce emissions of nitrous oxide (N2O), a potent greenhouse gas, a scientific paper from Teagasc shows.

The paper from researchers at the Teagasc Environment, Soils and Land-Use Department in Johnstown Castle, County Wexford has just been published in the scientific journal, Nature Scientific Reports. It concludes that increasing soil phosphorus to the recommended level for grass productivity reduces fertiliser derived N2O emissions in intensively managed temperate grasslands.