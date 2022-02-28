Wool feasibility study to be published next month, McConalogue confirms

A major review of the potential demand for wool-based products is due to be published by the end of next month, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The €100,000 wool feasibility study, which is being led by the Agile Executive (a consortium of experts from Munster Technological University and Donegal Yarns) is expected to assist in the formulation of a strong policy framework for the Irish wool industry, Mr McConalogue said.

The Programme for Government committed to conducting a review of the potential demand for wool-based products, such as for insulation and fertilisers, in domestic and international markets.

In 2021, Mr McConalogue initiated a public consultation to identify the terms of reference for the wool review.

These include carrying out economic feasibility and cost-benefit analysis of proposed market opportunities; and identification of potential research projects applicable to supporting the identified market opportunities.

Mr McConalogue said that a total of 45 submissions were received from interested parties to the public consultation.

The Agile Executive, which has been contracted to review the submissions received and undertake a study, has informed Mr McConalogue that this work is progressing well and the report is due for publication next month.

“Wool is a natural substance that is sustainable, organic, renewable and which may be used in a range of products such as textiles, fertilisers, and insulation so it makes great sense for us to see where its potential lies,” Mr McConalogue said in response to a recent parliamentary question.

“I am confident that the recommendations outlined in the report will assist in the formulation of a strong policy framework for the Irish wool industry.

“I hope we can add value to it to help reward our committed sheep farmers.”

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association sheep chairman Sean McNamara has said that he is pleased that the study currently underway is focused on optimising the returns to sheep farmers for the wool they supply.

In early 2020, Mr McNamara established the Irish Wool Steering Group, in response to wool prices going as low as 10c/kg.

“This was a time when many farmers were left with no option except to dump wool, so we brought together stakeholders from across the wool spectrum to find solutions and chart a way forward for wool,” Mr McNamara told the Irish Examiner.

Mr McNamara said that this study is an important one, as it is investigating the demand both domestically and internationally for wool-based products.

Important commodity

“We in the ICSA have no doubt that the future should look bright for wool given the fact that it is a plentiful renewable natural resource,” Mr McNamara continued.

“But the key to its success will be in encouraging and supporting commercial activity so that the value of locally-produced wool can increase, and sheep farmers can benefit financially.”

He said that wool must be considered an important commodity that can generate jobs in the green economy, and also be an important source of income for sheep farmers.

“We know this study is keen to identify markets for wool for use in insulation, packaging, horticulture, furniture, textiles, and many more,” Mr McNamara said.

“The potential is there to utilise all the wool produced annually by the national commercial flock as well as wool produced by specialty breeds for use in high-end textiles and fabrics.

“Upon completion of this study, the focus must shift to capturing the full potential of wool for use in all these areas.

“This will require significant planning and funding.”