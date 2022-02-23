‘Enormous cost burden’ on farmers in eradicating TB

The Irish Farmers’ Association has called for the eradication of bovine TB from the national herd in the shortest feasible timeframe.

However, it has warned that it cannot be achieved “by further increasing the enormous and disproportionate cost burden on farmers”.

IFA animal health chairman TJ Maher said the TB eradication programme implemented in Ireland remains the “single largest animal health cost for Irish farmers each year” with combined direct and indirect cost “of over €55m per annum”.

“Irish farmers contribute in excess of €55m each year to the TB programme with more than €27m in annual TB testing costs, approximately €8m in disease levies and €20m in labour when facilitating the testing of more than 9m animal tests a year,” he said.

“For the €55m investment, farmers received just over €20m in compensation in 2020, rising to €26m last year, reflecting the higher stock values for animals and production losses associated with the TB programme on our farms.

“Clearly, eradication of the disease within the shortest feasible timeframes must be the objective.”

He added that the support schemes in the TB programme must be enhanced to “reflect the full impact animal removals and restrictions have on the income of their farms”.

“This will provide the platform to move forward the controls and measures necessary to make meaningful progress in pursuing eradication of the disease and maintaining farmer support for the process,” Mr Maher said at a recent Oireachtas committee meeting.

“It must be remembered TB breakdowns are primarily associated with issues outside the control of the farmer.

“TB controls have a huge financial impact on farms, and facilitating the programme on our farms creates significant labour demands. All this must be taken into account.

“Clearly, a sustainable funding model needs to be agreed.”

Front-load investment

Ireland’s Bovine TB Eradication Strategy sets out a roadmap to eradicate bovine TB by 2030.

Macra na Feirme president John Keane said that this target is “ambitious in light of the most recent annual trends in the figures”.

“It will be challenging,” said Mr Keane. “Without a front-loading of investment to build capacity within the wildlife programme and the resources and research needed to provide evidence to build on that programme, delivering on the 2030 target will be challenging.”

He added that farmers “need and deserve” the ongoing labour costs at farm level and the “stress and worry associated with TB breakouts” to be resolved.

The IFA’s TJ Maher added that the bovine industry “has never been more valuable around the world than it is right now, and we have one of the great resources”.

“The largest impediment to protecting that seems to be an unwillingness to front-load investment,” he said.

“Everyone around the farming table has shown a commitment to investing in science and what are effectively more restrictions on farmers. Restrictions mean hardship for farmers.”

The IFA is seeking targeted increased rates of income supplement — €110 per cow, €55 per dairy cow, and €55 per suckler cow — and an increase in the hardship fund.

“TB means a significant income loss for farmers,” said Mr Maher.

“We make no apologies for defending the rights of the 4,000 farmers annually who suffer income losses because of it.

“We must protect them.”

Lorcan McCabe, deputy president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association, has called for a loan scheme for farmers who have been held up with TB, “because it can be catastrophic”.

Hugh Farrell, animal health and welfare chairman of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, described the national TB strategy as an “aspirational document detached from the practical realities of implementing a programme that is workable and fair to all”.

In terms of concerns of the “increasing costs” for the TB programme, “there is the reality that EU funding has been cut and is likely to diminish further,” said Mr Farrell.

“Our basic position is that all farmers must be treated fairly and that no farmer should be expected to carry an unacceptable financial cost towards the meeting of a national goal.

“We do not accept the proposition that farmers can be asked to carry more cost. The problem, as we have seen with Covid, is that measures to alleviate an infectious disease cost money and require public funds.

“The more draconian the measures, the more public funds are required.”

Macra na Feirme president John Keane said that while eradication can be delivered, “it will have to be based on research and science without having a negative impact on farmers’ market returns or without the on-farm actions required to eradicate TB being so onerous as to make the cure worse than the disease”.

“There needs to be a front-loading of funding and more investment in research, and the realities of research need to bear fruit at farm level.”