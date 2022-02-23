Removal of the last Covid-19 rules at marts

The requirement for compulsory mask-wearing at livestock marts will be lifted from Monday, February 28, as per new public health guidelines.

This means that there will no longer be specific rules relating to Covid-19 for marts from that date.

This comes as the Government met this week to consider the most recent advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Farmers are still urged to continue to take heed of the public health advice in relation to Covid-19 symptoms, cases and close contacts and to be mindful of others.

While buyers have returned to the ring, online sales have continued as part of a blended approach.

Cattle throughput at marts increased from 1,530,604 in 2020 to 1,841,958 in 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Grants totaling €233,695 were provided to 61 marts in 2021 to fund ICT infrastructure to support online sales under the Marts ICT Infrastructure Scheme.

Under the scheme, livestock marts could apply to the Department of Agriculture for a grant of a maximum of €5,000 to cover 50% of this expenditure.

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has paid tribute to the efforts of mart staff and farmers in keeping marts operational.

“Mart managers and their staff, as well as buyers and sellers of livestock, have shown tremendous resilience, agility, and resourcefulness during the pandemic in dealing with the challenges of Covid-19 while continuing to trade online and at the ring," Mr McConalogue said.