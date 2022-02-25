New online forestry trading platform announces details of first auction

“Potential buyers are also visiting the site and engaging with our team to learn more. This reflects the level of interest in the sector and an appetite to embrace new ways to trade.”
Mr Broderick said Irish forestry was entering a “new, exciting phase”.
“If we want to see all aspects of the sector flourish, we must bring forward a range of new solutions. tradeforusforestry.com is one such solution. It brings transparency and real-time efficiencies, making the whole business of buying and selling forestry simpler,” he said.