Farmers protest over 'failure' of retail sector to give price increases

Farmers have gathered at two supermarket stores today over accusations the retailer has failed to give price increases to farm suppliers despite spiralling input costs.

As farmers gathered outside Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown, Co Cork and Monaghan town, Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan said that the pig, poultry, and horticulture sectors are in "meltdown" and that retailers "need to act responsibly".

In Bishopstown, Mr Cullinan along with IFA poultry chairman Nigel Sweetman and pig chair Roy Gallie led the protest.

Loss-making situation

“We met other retailers in the last week to highlight the severe loss-making situation for many farmers due to escalating costs," Mr Cullinan said.

"However, Dunnes Stores has not even responded to IFA requests for a meeting."

It's understood Tesco, SuperValu, Centra, and Lidl management have met with farmers and listened to their concerns around production costs and the impact on the viability of their businesses.

A substantial portion of the output from these sectors is sold on the retail shelves in Ireland, Mr Cullinan added.

“These important players in the retail sector have a vital role.

"They must now prove to farmers that they have not only listened, but that they will follow through on these engagements with suppliers and ensure that farmers’ cost increases are covered and they can afford to stay in business."

Mr Cullinan said the Government’s "inaction" on retail legislation to introduce the long-promised Food Ombudsman has left farmers "without any power" in the food chain.

"Every link in the food chain deserves to have its cost recognised and an ability to recoup these costs, or the Irish food production system will fail," he said.

"The retail grocery market in Ireland is dominated by five major retailers, controlling 90% of the market.

"Unless we have robust regulation of these retailers, we will see more and more farmers going to the wall," he said.

Dunnes Stores has been contacted for response.