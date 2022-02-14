Legal advice: How to gift a site on the farm

Our son and his wife have been living in Dublin for a number of years. They met in college, and have rented since then. They are in their 30s but have been unable to get on the property ladder due to the rising cost of housing, and have delayed starting a family because of this.

Since the pandemic hit, they have been working from home and now are considering moving back to Cork and starting a family. My husband and I never thought our son would move out of Dublin, but now that he is considering it, we think it would be a good opportunity to gift him a site from our farm. We are very excited to have our future grandchildren raised near us. What would be the next steps?

Congratulations! This is very exciting news! A voluntary transfer arises where a person wishes to transfer property, usually to a close family member, during their lifetime as a gift. No money is usually paid. However, while it sounds simple enough, there are a number of factors to consider.

Firstly, your son and his wife should engage an architect or engineer to advise them in relation to the site and the likelihood of obtaining planning permission. In order for your son to build his home on the site, he must lodge an application to obtain Planning Permission to the Local Authority. It is best to secure this before the site is transferred.

Once, planning permission has been obtained, the map of the site should be provided to your solicitor so that a deed can be prepared. A couple of factors to consider is whether a Right of Way to access the site or a Deed of Wayleave to access a well etc. is necessary.

A covenant may also need to be placed in the Deed obliging your son to erect and maintain a stock-proof fence if there are no clearly defined natural boundaries.

If the property is mortgaged, the written consent of your bank to the transfer will be necessary. A Declaration confirming that you are capable of paying your debts and are not attempting to defeat creditors will be needed as you are gifting the site.

An auctioneer will need to be engaged produce a valuation of the site, even though your son is receiving a gift. Both parties will need independent legal representation. It is prohibited for a solicitors’ firm to act for both sides in a transaction of this nature. Generally, it is the child who would cover all legal costs, but this is a matter of consideration for each individual family.

You should be aware that the transfer of a site to a child may give rise to a number of taxes such as CAT, CGT, and Stamp Duty. Stamp Duty in respect of non-residential transfers is currently charged at a rate of 7.5% of the value of the site. Your son will have to discharge this in full.

However, he will be allowed to claw back up to eleven-fifteenths of amount paid if he satisfies certain requirements. Some of the conditions are your son must commence building within 30 months of the date of the transfer of the site, the site must be less than an acre in size, and he must not start building on the site before the commencement notice has issued.

While the transfer of a site to a child might seem like a simple transaction in theory, you and your son should obtain independent legal and tax advice relevant to your own circumstances.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

- Email: info@walshandpartners.ie - Web: www.walshandpartners.ie

While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information contained in this article, solicitor Karen Walsh does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising, and you should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.