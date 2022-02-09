Growers aghast at ‘unworkable’ proposals

Horticulturists are calling for urgent resolutions to the ongoing “peat crisis” as concern grows about supplies.

The ban on the harvesting of peat for the horticultural industry in Ireland, coupled with the “soaring shipping costs” for the importation of substitute peat from the Baltic, spells a “perfect storm” for Ireland’s gardeners.

A horticultural group said it is “deeply concerned” that those in the industry will lose their entire growing season due to what they describe as “Government inaction on the real crisis in the industry, coupled with a global shortage of stock”.

The Department of Agriculture earlier this year announced a series of actions to support Irish horticultural growers who are dependent on peat.

'Unworkable'

Growers have voiced their dismay at the long-awaited proposals, saying they “pinned their hopes for 2022” on it, and have slammed it as “pathetic, useless and unworkable”.

Larry Doran, chairman of Kildare Growers, said the Government response to the final report of the specially-convened working group, which was established to try and provide industry-led proposals, is a “fudge” and a “greenwash” and claims plant nurseries are in the “battle of their lives for survival”.

“We have put in a full year of heavy lifting, preparing reports, and presenting real and workable alternatives,” he said.

“To say we are stunned by their response is an understatement to say the least.

“It actually beggars belief that this is the best this Government can come up with in response to an absolute crisis in the horticultural industry.

“The working group consisted of many industry experts who have a thorough knowledge of the horticultural industry and to completely ignore their proposals is incredible.”

Just transition

Mr Doran said that the group appreciates the concerns regarding the use of peat.

However, there is a need for a just transition.

“The industry members agreed a phasing out of peat by 2030 or 2035 at the latest, with the provision that alternative materials were available. This has been totally ignored in the Government’s action plan.”

He said that the industry “battled” last year to source horticultural peat.

“We are facing a tougher struggle this year,” he said.

“We are already on the back foot as we came into 2022 with a depleted stock.

“Bord na Móna has indicated it may have up to 2,000 tonnes of high-grade horticultural peat for us.

“Our Government thinks this is sufficient; we the growers know it is minuscule, it is useless, it wouldn’t even serve our needs in the Kildare Growers let alone the wider industry.”