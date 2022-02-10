Series of organic events planned

A series of information events have been organised for farmers who are considering joining the new Organic Farming Scheme.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has reopened the scheme this week to new entrants.

The closing date for applications is April 8.

Along with hosting a number of activities in 2022 for existing organic farmers and for those considering converting, Teagasc said it will be adding another specialist to its organic team.

Opportunities presenting in the scheme

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said this team is working across the advisory regions to “upskill our frontline advisors on the opportunities presenting” in the Organic Farming Scheme.

A national webinar organised by Teagasc will take place on Wednesday, February 23 at 7.30pm and will be on the topic of ‘Applying for the 2022 Organic Farming Scheme’.

With a number of changes being made to the scheme this year to “make it more attractive for many farmers”, Teagasc organic specialist Elaine Leavy said that this webinar aims to provide more detailed information for farmers to help them make up their mind.

A second national Teagasc webinar on ‘Direct Selling of Organic Produce’ is planned for Wednesday, March 30, also at 7.30pm.

The Teagasc advisory service has also organised a series of local webinars for farmer clients and others interested in organic farming.

These webinars — entitled ‘Is Organic Farming an Option for Your Farm?’ — will commence on February 16 and will take place across the Teagasc advisory regions.

Farm walks

A national series of 12 organic farm walks have been organised in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and organic organisations.

These commence on March 2 at 12pm on the farm of Seamus Howard, an organic dairy farmer in Co Clare.

Teagasc organic specialist Joe Kelleher said these walks will run through to July 19.

“These 12 organic farmers are located around the country, and have a range of farming enterprises, so it’s an ideal opportunity to come along and see a working organic farm, and to learn from those who are practising organic farming,” Mr Kelleher added.

At present, there are 1,792 farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme.