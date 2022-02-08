New €7m Agri-Environment and Farm Safety Training Scheme for farmers

€7m has been set aside for a new one-day voluntary training course to help farmers improve their knowledge of agri-environment initiatives.

The Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS) will also include a segment on farm safety.

Making the announcement, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “The one-day course will provide farmers with information on a range of topics, including environmental issues, lessons learnt from participation in the most recent agri-environment scheme, the concept of results-based agri-environment measures, and farm health and safety standards.

"It’s part of our development of the next CAP and ensures that farmers are well placed to get the most from the range of environmental schemes starting next year.”

The initiative is part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 and will be made available before the proposed commencement of Ireland’s new CAP Strategic Plan in 2023.

Its objectives are to train AETS participants in environmental practices and standards, to enhance the uptake and execution of future agri-environment schemes, and to highlight the importance of farm safety.

The courses will be created and undertaken by advisors approved by the Department as trainers with at least half of the scheme to be delivered on a farm.

Minister Hackett said “The next CAP in Ireland will be the most ambitious from an environmental point of view.

"It’s important that farmers are well placed to make the most of the available schemes and this training initiative will help them to do exactly that.”

Farm safety element

Minister Heydon added: “As Minister with responsibility for farm safety I am determined that these types of training initiatives should include a module on farm safety.

"We must take every opportunity to get the message of safety-first onto farms and this scheme provides the opportunity to do that in a real-world setting.

"Last year, we saw a significant improvement in our farm safety record but we must not become complacent. Every life lost on a farm is one too many and there is still much work to do.”